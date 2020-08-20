Patrick Ross, Healthcare Operations Executive, Joins HealthMine as Chief Strategy Officer

DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthMine, the leading engagement and reward solution, announced that Patrick (Pat) Ross has been appointed Chief Strategy Officer. Ross, a seasoned healthcare executive, brings over twenty years' experience leading health plan operations and providing strategic and operational advisory services to government health programs.

"Pat's industry expertise will prove invaluable to our current and future health plan partners, and the continued enhancement of our technology-enabled solutions," said Bryce Williams, President and CEO of HealthMine. "He understands the urgency plans must have to engage their members and act swiftly in deploying a solution that scales their member engagement and member satisfaction initiatives – while integrating seamlessly with their existing platforms."

Added Ross, "Health executives are often saddled with legacy systems, and they need solutions that are configurable and nimble enough to adapt with industry changes – while working in conjunction with the systems in place. HealthMine is poised to make a meaningful incremental difference for our plan partners and their members – across government and commercial plans. I am excited to join this passionate team and the vast potential of our solution."

Ross joins HealthMine after leading a team of advisors serving government health plans. Previously, he was President of IlliniCare ASO, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation. Prior to that, Ross was Chief Operating Officer of Sunflower Health Plan. Additionally, Pat was President of Bridgeway, and served executive operational roles at Arcadian Health, HealthNet, and PacifiCare.

HealthMine is a leading engagement and reward solution, empowering individuals to take the right actions to improve their health. Creating personalized continuous engagement strategies for healthcare organizations down to the individual member and driving health actions through customized incentives and rewards; improving clinical outcomes and accelerating quality improvement – providing plan users real-time actionable insight in one configurable solution. Connect with HealthMine on LinkedIn and learn more at HealthMine.com.

