Patrick Sells of Quontic Selected for ICBA Independent Banker's 40 Under 40 List for 2020

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quontic, the adaptive digital bank, is pleased to announce that Patrick Sells, Chief Innovation Officer, has been recognized by Independent Banker magazine, the award-winning monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America® (ICBA). Today, the publication unveiled its annual 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders list. The award recognizes the nation's up-and-coming community bank innovators and influencers who represent the future of the industry.

"From CEOs to compliance officers, branch managers, lenders and marketers, this annual award continues to uncover extraordinary talent within the community banking industry," ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. "We congratulate Patrick Sells on this well-deserved honor. Patrick's deep belief in the community bank business model and passion for supporting Quontic's customers and communities, especially in this COVID-19 environment where community bankers continue to step up to serve the needs of customers, should be commended."

Sells joined Quontic as Chief Innovation Officer in late 2018 and immediately recognized that community banks were at an inflection point and had to transform to the digital space to stay relevant. In just over 12 months, Patrick helped transition Quontic from a one branch community bank to a nationally recognized financial institution at the forefront of many digital breakthroughs. He has helped recruit a new generation of talent to Quontic and paired them with seasoned banking professionals that have helped Quontic successfully bring in over $200M of new digital deposits. As a federally chartered community bank and U.S. Treasury designated Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Quontic has provided over $4B of mortgages to low incomes families and individuals.

"I'm beyond grateful to be included in the ICBA list highlighting 40 under 40 in banking and recognizing my team's work at Quontic as we work to make banking more accessible and better for everyone," says Patrick Sells, Chief Innovation Officer at Quontic. "Our team is committed to disrupting traditional banking and are excited to tackle what comes next as an adaptive digital bank that serves the community first and foremost."

Patrick will be included in the feature story, which is included in the newly released June issue, highlights how the 40 Under 40 honorees have overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation. The leaders also share their philosophies on leadership and where they see big opportunities for lending. Chosen from hundreds of entries, candidates were judged on the following criteria: character, leadership, community involvement, and innovation. Bank technology services provider FIS, of Jacksonville, Fla., sponsored this year's program

"Quontic is proud that Patrick has been recognized by our esteemed independent banking colleagues for his significant contribution to transforming community banking," shares Steven Schnall, CEO of Quontic. "Our industry is poised for change as we reimagine what banking should be by putting the customer at the center of everything that we do. The face of change and innovation in community banking requires a technology based approach to reinvent banking. As a young and emerging banking leader, Patrick is precisely the type of new talent that is needed to drive the change and inspire a team."

Patrick Sells and the other 40 under 40 banking leaders will attend the ICBA 2020 LEAD Summit this September. Click here to learn more and register.

About Quontic:

Quontic is the adaptive digital bank that empowers its customers financially while embracing their diverse circumstances. Quontic's disruptive banking platform reimagines traditional banking with adaptive lending and innovative deposit products that transcend legacy banking inequities. Quontic's mission to break the system for financial empowerment stands in the face of big banks and proves there is a better and more equitable way to put the customer first. The bank focuses on truly understanding and serving the underdogs, entrepreneurs, gig-economy workers, immigrants, and more with a curated banking experience as opposed to a one-size-fits-all banking approach. Quontic is a privately held company based in New York, New York. Follow and connect with Quontic on Facebook and Instagram .

About ICBA:

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. With more than 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ nearly 750,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, nearly $4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers' dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA's website at www.icba.org .

SOURCE Quontic

