Patrick Ta Beauty Launches Major Volume And Announces #MajorTakeover

The mascara's unique polymer and wax blend allows for the highest level of pigment load, resulting in the deepest, blackest-of-black intensity. The glossy formula effortlessly coats each lash and sets to a patent-leather shine. The unique double-cut brush combs through and coats each individual lash with the formula through from root to tip, elongating each lash and creating incredible length and definition.

#MajorTakeover will be the brand's first, consumer-facing activation in Los Angeles. The truck will not only highlight the newly launched mascara, but will also sell limited-edition Patrick Ta merchandise alongside a variety of bestsellers from the brand.

"I'm so excited that we are able to offer this truck to our consumers and followers! We are always looking for ways to engage with our audience and this felt so natural with the Major Volume Mascara launch. I've wanted to create branded merchandise for as long as I can remember and I can't wait for you all to see it at the truck!" - Patrick Ta, Co-Founder Patrick Ta Beauty

"I cannot wait for this truck! We love our consumers and know so many of them are based in Los Angeles so it was the perfect location for this pop-up. We want everyone to feel as though they are a part of the brand, so we look forward to welcoming everyone at one of our four locations throughout the Los Angeles area." - Rima Minasyan, Co-Founder Patrick Ta Beauty

#MajorTakeover will be at the following locations:

September 9, 2021 : Fairfax

: September 10, 2021 : Abbot Kinney

: Abbot Kinney September 11, 2021 : Glendale

: September 12, 2021 : Melrose Trading Post

Follow along for exact locations and updates on the Patrick Ta Beauty Instagram account, @patricktabeauty . Major Volume will be available at PatrickTa.com and Sephora.com.

About Patrick Ta Beauty:

Patrick Ta Beauty was founded in 2019 by world-renowned celebrity makeup artist, Patrick Ta and one of his first-ever clients and beauty and skincare expert, Rima Minasyan. The pair work together to create, perfect and launch each product for both the makeup artist and everyday makeup wearer. Patrick Ta Beauty's goal has always been to make their consumer feel great in their skin and give them versatile products that can create any look.

