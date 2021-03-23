Patrick Tang is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Tang is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his professional excellence in the legal field and his outstanding leadership at Tang & Associates Law Office, LLC.

Having devoted the past three years to his legal career, Attorney Patrick Tang has garnered a commendable reputation as a respectable bankruptcy and real estate attorney. Mr. Tang received his Juris Doctor Degree from The John Marshall Law School in 2017. He was admitted to practice law in Illinois in the same year, and since then, has maintained active memberships with the Chicago Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

A proud second-generation attorney, Mr. Tang, is working diligently to relieve his clients' debt at Tang & Associates. Established in 2018, Tang & Associates Law Office is a debt relief law firm in Chicago, IL practicing in Chapter 7 Bankruptcy and Chapter 13 Bankruptcy to help you stop your debts, eliminate past due bills, stop harassing debt collection calls, stop foreclosures, stop foreclosure sale dates, stop repossessions, lift holds on frozen check accounts and savings accounts, remove boots from cars due to parking tickets, reinstate driver's licenses.

At Tang & Associates, Mr. Tang offers his valuable repertoire of expertise in all facets of Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 bankruptcy and real estate law. He takes pride in having helped clients from liquidating some credit card debts, all the way to reorganizing debts to help clients stop a foreclosure sale of their home. As a real estate attorney, he continues to also help clients with the exciting but stressful process of buying or selling homes. Mr. Tang is well-known for demonstrating the highest level of professionalism, integrity, and compassion.

In his spare time, Mr. Tang devotes to helping children and the homeless in need. He has taken pro bono cases as an active member of his community.

To learn more, please visit https://tnalawoffice.com/.

