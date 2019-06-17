Patriot™ air and missile defense system upgrading to gamer-style interface

ANDOVER, Mass., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) engineers are integrating a Warfighter-Machine Interface, or WMI, into PDB 8.1., a soon-to-be-fielded Patriot upgrade. This new command and control technology allows coalition operators of Raytheon's combat-proven Patriot™ air and missile defense system to view complex data in a new, easy-to-understand way.

WMI replaces pixelated shapes and a complex directory system with the type of 3-D visuals, easy-to-read status pages and search functions that any gamer would find familiar. Raytheon testing shows that WMI improves Soldier reaction time and decreases the potential for errors during engagements. It also reduces the time required to train operators to employ Patriot.

"Raytheon is constantly enhancing, upgrading and modernizing Patriot to ensure it can outpace evolving threats," said Tom Laliberty, Raytheon Integrated Defense System's Vice President of Integrated Air and Missile Defense. "Incorporating WMI into PDB 8.1 leverages the latest technological advances to provide the 16 members of the Patriot partnership a user interface with a total view of their respective battlespace."

In 2018, the U.S. Army decided to field WMI across Patriot – all 60 fire units and 15 battalion headquarters – at both the battalion- and battery-level command and control. PDB 8.1 with WMI is scheduled to reach initial operational capability with the U.S. Army in 2022. When Patriot partners subsequently upgrade to PDB 8.1, WMI will be included.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5I® products and services, sensing, effects and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. Follow us on Twitter.

www.raytheon.com

Note to Editors

The 16 Patriot Nations are:

United States of America

The Netherlands

Germany

Japan

Israel

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Taiwan

Greece

Spain

Republic of Korea

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Romania

Poland

Sweden

Media Contact

Mike Nachshen

+ 1.520.269.5697

idspr@raytheon.com

SOURCE Raytheon Company

Related Links

http://www.raytheon.com

