Patriot Gold Group Announces No Fee For Life IRA over Concerns of "Sell in May and Go Away" BofA Raises Gold Forecast to $3000/OZ

Jack Hanney, CEO of the Patriot Gold Group, recently said: "When you have Trump's Economic Advisor coming out and saying 'Summer's Going to be a Disaster' and that you can 'write off not just 2020, but the first half of 2021', you need to really start thinking about safe haven assets to protect you from another downturn in the stock market". Bloomberg stated the "economic damage from the coronavirus threatens to dwarf the 2008 downturn", comparable to how in the1870's and 1930's the United States saw a "decade of pain". Ronald Reagan once quipped: "recession is when your neighbor loses his job; depression is when you lose yours" and this has been the case for almost 20% of Americans.

Patriot Announces Fee Reimbursement on Many Retirement Options

Bank of America raised their forecast on Gold to $3,000 per ounce this week, and Chris Kimble of Kimble Charting Solutions said the "cup and handle chart" indicates a pattern that suggests a 70% surge in Gold prices, which aligns with the $3,000/oz forecast. Patriot Gold Group initially rolled out the "2020 Election Protection" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA on qualifying IRAs. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Patriot Gold Group is lowering the minimum requirement for our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA and waiving the fees for segregated, secured and insured storage of your safe haven assets, in addition to waiving the cost of registered and insured shipping to your home so that you, our fellow Americans, have one less thing to worry about. PGG is also waiving most fees on IRA accounts opened through May 15th.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives; or if you simply have questions regarding the current market performance - we're here to help, to be of service, and to adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the top Gold & Silver dealer nationwide for unprecedented four (4) years in a row: 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019.

About Jack Hanney

Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group, and a nationally sought after financial speaker and guest. Recently featured on Fox Los Angeles "Good Day LA", he was interviewed on his insights on the global health crisis and its impact on the economy, and he accurately predicted the catastrophic 17% pullback we saw last week. His interview can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/vanessaborgetv/videos/1129306817417251/

About Patriot Gold Group

Patriot Gold Group ( www.patriotgoldgroup.com ) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2015, 2016, 2017 by Consumer Affairs and rated 5 stars by TrustPilot. Patriot Gold Group is a proud member of the Business Consumer Alliance.

