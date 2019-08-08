Patriot Gold Group Reports Highest Number of IRA Applications Since Inception & "NO FEE FOR LIFE" Gold IRA

Jack Hanney, CEO and Senior Partner at Patriot Gold Group, stated that America is facing a "currency devaluation epidemic." As China, greater Asia and European central banks take steps to devalue their currency in a global economic arms race, investors holding U.S. dollar denominated investments stand to see significant downward movement.

Furthermore Jack Hanney states, "Economists are now advising that any dip below $1500(gold) and $17(silver) is a strategic entry point into the Gold & Silver Markets with forecasts and resistance moving towards $1550 and $17.50 respectively, ahead of further rate cuts & significant moves to the upside in both."

Since the launch of their industry first "NO FEE FOR LIFE PRECIOUS METALS IRA PROGRAM" the company has received the highest number of IRA applications since its inception in the summer of 2019. The opportunity to roll out of paper denominated assets and stocks near all-time highs and into gold & silver, safe haven assets at multi year lows all the while paying NO fees for the life of a client's IRA has proven highly successful in 2018 and 2019.

Because of Patriot Gold Group's relentless pursuit of best in class customer relations in any given month nearly 20% of business comes from referrals, which is a testament to elite service.

Patriot Gold Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 by Consumer Affairs and rated 5 stars by TrustPilot, BBB. Patriot Gold Group is a proud member of the Business Consumer Alliance.

