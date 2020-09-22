Patriot Gold Group Reports No Fiscal Stimulus or Rescue Bill Ahead of Election; What This Means For Stock Market

Jack Hanney, CEO of the Patriot Gold Group, recently said: "As recently as a couple of weeks ago every Economist, Financial Market Strategist and the stock market had already priced in and was certain a new fiscal stimulus deal was inevitable. The repercussions to American's livelihoods, small businesses and our overall recovery was far too great not to pass one in the $1.5T - $2.5T ballpark. It's now the middle of September and with the fourth quarter and election fast approaching it appears to American's that maybe D.C. just doesn't care. Is it all politically motivated, are the Democrats trying to bring down the stock market ahead of the election in a desperate bid to prevent another four years for the incumbent?"

Jack goes on to say, "With what is to be the most contested election in history and the 4th quarter which is historically the very best performing quarter for the metals most would anticipate that safe haven assets are poised to skyrocket during those months awaiting results and the unrest that the uncertainty of the outcome will lead to." 'Economists have already forewarned that a Biden Presidency would be brutal for the stock market and Biden has vowed to increase capital gains tax meanwhile Trump is proposing cutting the tax" "Every scenario right now is increasingly urging Americans to rotate some of their gains over the last 11 years into physical Gold & Silver and protect and preserve their wealth and retirement ahead of this catastrophic and unrest most are forecasting. And should we see a pullback, as most analyst point to, consider it a buying opportunity."

Patriot Announces Fee Reimbursement on Many Retirement Options Ahead of the 2020 U.S. Elections.

Bank of America raised their forecast on Gold to $3,000 per ounce and that indicates a pattern that suggests a 70% surge in Gold prices in 18 months. Patriot Gold Group initially rolled out the "2020 Election Protection" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA on qualifying IRAs. In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Patriot Gold Group is lowering the minimum requirement for our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA and waiving the fees for segregated, secured and insured storage of your safe haven assets, in addition to waiving the cost of registered and insured shipping to your home so that you, our fellow Americans, have one less thing to worry about. PGG is also waiving most fees on IRA accounts opened through November 1st.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives; or if you simply have questions regarding the current market performance - we're here to help, to be of service, and to adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the top Gold & Silver dealer nationwide for unprecedented four (4) years in a row: 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019.

Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group, and a nationally sought after financial speaker and guest. Recently featured on Fox Los Angeles "Good Day LA", OANN & FOX23 Tulsa he was interviewed on his insights on the global health crisis and its impact on the economy, and he accurately forecasted the challenges in re-opening the economy, mortgage delinquencies and subsequent turn in the market.

Patriot Gold Group ( www.patriotgoldgroup.com ) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2015, 2016, 2017 by Consumer Affairs and rated 5 stars by TrustPilot.

