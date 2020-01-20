Patriot Ordnance Factory announces the new P19 Gentlemen's pistol
Jan 20, 2020, 15:00 ET
PHOENIX, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2018 Patriot Ordnance Factory released their enhanced G-Series slide. Ever since then, their customers have been demanding a complete pistol. New for 2020, POF-USA is proud to announce the P19 Gentlemen's Pistol.
The G-Series slide features a POF-USA match grade barrel, fiber optic front sight, front and rear serrations, optics plate cut with the RMR footprint, and Nitride heat treatment for ultimate corrosion resistance.
The complete slide is coupled with the Gen 4 enhanced frame loaded with its own set of ergonomic features. The frame features an extended beaver tail, higher grip cut, interchangeable back straps, enlarged flared magwell, enlarged trigger guard, forward thumb ledges, and trigger guard undercut.
"We've put a lot of thought into the ergonomics of this pistol. We think our customers will be pleased with the upgrades and will easily see this isn't an afterthought for us" says Frank DeSomma, head patriot at POF-USA. "It just shoots like a dream."
This complete package with enhanced internals, trigger, mag release, and optics plate ships February 1st, 2020 with an MSRP of $1124.99.
