Patriot Technologies acquires Communication Technologies & Consulting

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Technologies, Inc. a fast-growing Frederick, MD-based custom manufacturer of cyber security platforms and devices recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Communication Technologies & Consulting, (CTC), a Germantown, MD-based communications infrastructure, design and consulting company. The merger supports Patriot's forward-looking move to provide end to end critical communication solutions for Mobile Network Providers, First Responders, Federal and State agencies - Improving Coverage, Accessibility, Service Quality and Reducing Interference from competing signals. Communication Technologies & Consulting brings extensive experience in Information Transport Systems (ITS), Passive Optical Networks (PONS), and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) in Federal, commercial, military, health care, hospitality, and educational institution environments providing turnkey design/build solutions.

"With the addition of CTC we continue to build out our custom products and solutions in support of secure mobile communications for the Nation's critical Public Safety and First Responder networks." said Steve Keefe, President & CEO of Patriot. "They bring great breadth and depth of knowledge in consulting, engineering, communications system integration with certified engineers and a proven track record of large-scale projects. "We are now able to deliver complete in ground and above ground solutions for subway systems, airports, skyscrapers and campus environments".

Patriot Technologies, Inc. founded 1996 is a Maryland-based manufacturer and small business that provides design, engineering and consulting services for cyber security platforms and IoT devices used for secure voice and data communications used by state and federal agencies, first responders and the intelligence community. For more than 23 years Patriot has continued to innovate and provide customized solutions for protecting data and its users.

Headquartered in Frederick, MD, Patriot is privately held and maintains a 40,000 sq. ft., TS level cleared multi-use facilities for manufacturing, design and assembly of customized solutions for customers around the world. Recent acquisitions have added capabilities for securing public safety communications networks, video surveillance, distributed antenna system installations, full-motion video receivers for special operations personnel, PBA and FPGA designs. Patriot also provides Manufacturing and Logistics services, product sourcing, and specialty RF engineering.

