Patriot Travel Reviews Travel Alerts and Warnings for 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Travel wishes for all travelers to experience the most incredible adventures, and reminds those vacationing oversees to make sure they always consult the U.S. Department of State — Bureau of Consular Affairs' updated list of Travel Alerts and Warnings before finalizing any international travel plans. So far in 2020, several Level 3 and Level 4 advisories have already been issued.

The first serious advisory of 2020, a Level 3, was issued January 2nd for the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Reports of continued crime, civil unrest, and terrorism throughout the region are to be expected, as well as new risks of Ebola contamination.

Once again Iraq has renewed its Level 4 advisory as of January 11th. All travelers are warned to avoid entering into the country at all costs in order to avoid the likelihood of falling victim to kidnapping, armed conflict, and/or a terrorist-related event.

January 21st, a Level 3 advisory was issued for Burundi. While crime and political violence are to be expected, and are the primary sources of danger for travelers, the CDC has also issued a travel notice warning tourists of the increased risk of contracting malaria.

Pakistan is a unique case, earning a Level 3 advisory on January 31st with additional, more serious, recommendations to not travel to specific areas within the country. Although the entirety of the country imposes certain risks, the Balochistan province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province, and "the immediate vicinity of the Line of Control" should all be avoided at all cost due to extreme risks of terrorism and kidnapping.

The most recent travel advisory is for China. Unsurprisingly, on February 2nd an official "Level 4: Do Not Travel" advisory was issued due to the "rapidly spreading" coronavirus. No U.S. citizens should enter into China for any reason until these advisories have been lifted.

For continuous and up-to-date information, and even more invaluable travel resources, join the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program today!

