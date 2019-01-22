Patriots vs Rams: Why You Really Need an Original Soupman SOUPERBOWL

EATONTOWN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Soupman invites you serve up a piping hot Souper Bowl of Original Soupman soup at this year's big game showdown between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. From now until Superbowl Sunday, the Original Soupman is offering a sweeping 20% discount on all soup purchases made online at OriginalSoupman.com.

Spice up you Superbowl game day spread with world famous fresh artisanal soup varieties such as Lobster Bisque, Chicken Gumbo, Crab and Corn Chowder, Chicken Noodle, Gluten Free Lentil, or the newly announced and special edition, Chicken Tortilla.

The Original Soupman offers a complete line of delicious soups, with a soup for every palate. The Original Soupman® soups are available in 6 varieties of legendary artisanal flavors packaged in eco-friendly, 17 ounce Tetra Pak cartons and are available in grocery stores nationwide, as well as online. The 20% OFF special discount offer is only available online at OriginalSoupman.com from today until Game Day on February 3rd.

Seinfeld Star, The Soupman, who famously said "No Soup for You!" is part of The Original Soupman company, looks forward to sharing his favorite soup in the world with football fans across the country on "Souper-Bowl" Sunday.

About The Original Soupman

The Original Soupman's roots run deep in NYC and remain inspired by the famous "Seinfeld" episode that made The Soupman a cultural icon. Today, The Original Soupman has built upon that tradition of excellence with innovation that enables the freshest soups to be sold across America in Tetra Pak® cartons found in the soup aisles at local grocery stores and online. Additionally, they have franchised restaurants and made fresh soup available through their foodservice operations.

