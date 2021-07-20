PATRÓN Tequila Celebrates the Intersection Between Streetwear and Street Art with a limited-edition Collaboration with Famed Designer John Geiger and Mexican Street Artist SENKOE

"For the past five years, PATRÓN has released a limited-edition Mexican Heritage Tin that visually shares the history, traditions and culture of Mexico through spirited designs created by local Mexican artists. With this year's theme highlighting Mexican street art, we collaborated with fashion designer, John Geiger, to showcase the parallels between SENKOE's street art and streetwear," said Chloe Lloyd-Jones, Vice President of PATRÓN Tequila in North America. "We are one of the few brands that still makes tequila the hard way – by hand with meticulous precision and care. We are extremely proud to be made in Mexico at Hacienda PATRÓN in Atotonilco el Alto. The Mexican Heritage Tin allows us to pay homage to our home and our Mexican roots while celebrating the craft and attention to detail it takes to develop our tequilas – we're thrilled to be collaborating with two extremely talented creators that share the same level of commitment and passion for their craft."

The PATRÓN x John Geiger streetwear collection celebrates the rich history of Mexican culture with John Geiger pulling influence from SENKOE's street art-inspired design on the PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin. For the collection, John Geiger captures the essence and tradition of tequila production in a long sleeve shirt featuring an image of a jimador farmer harvesting the Blue Weber agave that tequila is made from and collectible socks, all incorporating John's signature bright-colored accents.

"In designing the PATRÓN x John Geiger streetwear collection, I was inspired by the colorful and rich history of Mexican street art in SENKOE's design for the Mexican Heritage Tin and handcrafted legacy of PATRÓN. Over the years I have admired SENKOE's work and how passionate he is about where he is from, using his murals to reclaim and beautify public spaces," said John Geiger. "I wanted this collection to represent the dedication that goes into craft - whether that be a bottle of PATRÓN tequila or a one-of-a-kind mural. There is so much dedication and character behind Mexican culture, and as a local artist, it is inspiring to see SENKOE convey it all through his work. With streetwear, it is important to bring together all aspects of cultural influences and the PATRÓN x John Geiger collection reflects that by paying homage to the hardworking people that create PATRÓN tequila from start to finish."

The limited-edition PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin, which includes a 750mL bottle of PATRÓN Silver, features a vibrant design created by SENKOE that tells a story of fundamental Mexican culture. The tin depicts the tree of life intertwined with imagery of the creation of the universe. The tree's trunk doubles as the magüey's flower with a totem near the top formed of the bee and hummingbirds, essential creatures in magüey fertilization. Magüey, a local Mexican flower, is a member of the agave family and is a cousin to the Blue Weber agave, from which tequila is derived. The flowers on each side of the tree of life reference indigenous craft, the true artisans of Mexico and the keepers of ancient tradition.

The tin art embodies important elements of Mexican culture and distinctive PATRÓN iconography (bees, pina, agave), amplifying the richness of its Mexican heritage and keeping Mexican tradition alive. With this tin, PATRÓN aims to celebrate Mexico with two simply perfect pieces of artwork – handcrafted PATRÓN tequila and the intricate design by SENKOE.

"I'm truly inspired by PATRÓN tequila – you have an iconic brand that is so full of passion and proud of its Mexican roots – to this day PATRÓN tequila is still handcrafted in Mexico and stays true to tradition using its time-honored, handcrafted production method from day one," said SENKOE. "For the design of the tin, I wanted to reflect the beautiful and vibrant history of Mexican street art, while showcasing the commitment PATRÓN has to keeping traditions of tequila production alive. So much passion and creativity went into the making of the Mexican Heritage Tin design and streetwear collection, and now we're excited for people to enjoy what we have created together."

The PATRÓN x John Geiger streetwear collection will be available for purchase starting July 24, National Tequila Day at JohnGeigerCo.com . Available in limited quantities, the socks retail at $30 and the long sleeve shirts at $85.

The limited-edition PATRÓN Mexican Heritage Tin is available at local retailers nationwide in the US as well as select international markets for an SRP of $65 while supplies last. Additionally, the tin can be purchased online at ReserveBar.com .

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN tequilas and liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com. The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About John Geiger

Designer John Geiger has perfected his aesthetic of unique concepts, materials, and color combinations into an eponymous label. Founded in 2017, John Geiger has quickly risen as a formidable creator in this group with early contributions that have made their mark in the world of footwear, including being named one of "The 25 Most Influential People in Sneakers Right Now" by Complex. Every product release has an individual story and with John Geiger, no opportunity is wasted to explore and experiment his vision further.

John Geiger is forged on the simple idea of combining versatility, style, and comfort. With these three pillars, Geiger's products effectively give its wearers confidence through inspiring silhouettes.

About SENKOE

SENKOE's work is a continuous reference to the discourse of identity present in the use and reinterpretation of pre-Hispanic aesthetics, the use of textiles and handcrafted references in the imaginary, mystical and typical pre-Colombian cultures, mixed with current references like pop culture, graphic design and illustration.

His graphics overtake the nationalist discourse and go beyond the border; they make use of a language that graces the mystical and spiritual profundities tied to the natural forces, use of colors, shamanism and magic, without leaving aside the current, social problems and concern for the frenetic changes of today's society. Fused into a Mexican chimeric identity, he constructs what can be called a narrative graffiti that results in his work stimulating the imagination of the passerby in a kind of animalistic dream.

His work has been exhibited in England, Brazil, France, Colombia, India, Nepal, Canada, USA, Puerto Rico and Mexico. His career includes national and international urban art festivals, individual and collective exhibitions, as well as activities related to graffiti. He studied pedagogy at the Universidad Autónoma de México and received artistic workshops at the Academia San Carlos, reinforcing his knowledge in practice with workshops and courses related to art and design. He is currently working full time on painting interventions in the urban context as a part of an interdisciplinary project in favor of the recovery of public spaces.

