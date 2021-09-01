Patten Properties Announces Deer Forest Acreage Community, Estate Homesites in Walker County, TX

"We specialize in Acreage Communities close to city conveniences and with three generations of experience, Patten Properties has built a highly regarded team with a fantastic track record. Our buyers have peace of mind, and we make the process easy - anticipating their questions and ensuring no detail is overlooked," said Gary Sumner, Managing Partner, Patten Properties.

This area of Texas is one of the most in-demand, with the best of picturesque wooded landscapes, lakes and rolling countryside just a short distance from international airports, world-leading health and medical centers and top employment opportunities with global organizations with headquarters in Texas. Life at Deer Forest also offers endless opportunities for both outdoor recreation and urban culture and arts. Residents here don't have to choose, and can enjoy big city amenities with the privacy and well-being that can only be experienced in a peaceful home in the unspoiled countryside.

Gary Hoven, Sales Manager at Patten Properties says, "Over the years we've seen a demand for privacy and country living, without the added maintenance that comes with larger acreage properties. Deer Forest offers that sweet spot of 1 to 3 acres."

Deer Forest presents a rare opportunity to purchase acreage in one of the most desirable wooded acreage communities in Texas. It has been thoughtfully developed with an environmentally conscious design and meticulously planned to maximize outdoor living, with more land and gracious country living.

Go to https://deerforesttexas.com to sign up for our early notification list for the first opportunity to view and buy your acreage homesite. Call (833) 820-1103 or email [email protected] to learn more.

ABOUT PATTEN PROPERTIES

Patten Properties and its partners are recognized as being among the industry's foremost authorities on real estate investment and development across the nation. Our culture is founded on integrity and professionalism, which we proudly combine with a commitment to creating value and opportunity in today's exciting real estate environment.

