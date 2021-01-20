Pattern Appoints Jason Beesley as Chief Financial Officer

"Jason will play a critical role in our continued and rapid expansion," said Pattern CEO David Wright. "Jason's vast experience guiding the growth and diversification of multinational corporations will make an immediate impact as we continue to expand. We're excited to have Jason on board as we enter our next phase of growth."

Beesley joins Pattern after serving as CFO in London for NBCUniversal's International division, a Comcast Company. While there, he led a global team of hundreds of people and worked on the $36 billion acquisition and integration of Sky. He previously held multiple senior financial leadership roles at NBCUniversal and General Electric, based in the United States and overseas. Beesley graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree in economics.

"Pattern is accelerating global e-commerce for brands on a massive scale," Beesley said. "The company is uniquely positioned to help brands command their maximum share of the global marketplace with an unrivaled combination of proprietary technology and smart services. I'm excited to help build on the company's momentum while capitalizing on new opportunities as part of Pattern's global expansion."

Beesley joins Pattern at a time of rapid growth for the company. During the past year, Pattern has closed a Series A round of funding , been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Utah and the U.S. , acquired an award-winning industrial design agency , and experienced international revenue growth of more than 300 percent ahead of a possible future IPO.

About Pattern

Pattern is the premier platform for global e-commerce—helpings brands command their maximum share of the exploding $6 trillion market. Founded in 2013, Pattern uses its proprietary technology platform, industry expertise, and global distribution, logistics, and fulfillment services to help brands attain profitable e-commerce growth on their websites and on hundreds of global marketplaces - including Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Google, Tmall, JD, and MercadoLibre. To learn more, visit www.pattern.com or email [email protected] .

