Pattern Closes $52M Series A Funding to Expand its Global Ecommerce Platform for Brands

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern, a leading global ecommerce partner with 18 global locations, today announced that it has closed its first round of outside funding—a $52M investment co-led by Ainge Advisory and KSV Global. It is one of the largest Series A investments by a female co-founded company in history.

"Since our founding in 2013," said Pattern co-founder and chief investment officer, Melanie Alder, "we have become one of the top ecommerce sellers in the world, developed a world-class analytics platform, and have experienced four years of revenue growth exceeding 300%. We are on a path this year toward $500M in annual revenue, and this investment will allow us to continue developing powerful tools that will allow our partners to make better decisions based on real-time data."

When brands need help navigating the complex world of global ecommerce, they increasingly turn to Pattern. Brands such as Nestle, Panasonic, Zebra, and Skechers rely on Pattern's ecommerce platform and expertise to improve their performance across an ever-changing global ecommerce landscape. On average, these brands see a 40% increase in online sales during their first year of partnering with Pattern and attain 93% brand compliance within the first nine months.

"Pattern has been a game changer for us," stated Kyle Bliffert, CEO and president of Atrium Innovations, a Nestle Health Science company. "Pattern represents our brands in the US, across Europe, and in select markets in Asia, selling for us on global marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, Tmall, and JD as well as building and managing three of our direct-to-consumer sites. The global ecommerce growth we have experienced by leveraging Pattern's expertise is extraordinary."

Pattern's technology stack including Predict™ and Shelf™ provide brands a data-driven view into their ecommerce operations and performance across key metrics including SEO, advertising, ratings and reviews, MAP compliance, pricing competitiveness, global distribution, and much more.

"Data makes all the difference," said co-founder and CEO Dave Wright. "I've spent the bulk of my career in data science and data management, and our ability to detect and act on 'patterns' on ecommerce platforms has allowed the brands we represent to be incredibly successful. Given our growth and sustained profitability, we've had considerable interest from the investment community for years. But we held out for partners that truly understood our vision and aligned to our values. Behind the $52M in capital from Ainge Advisory and KSV are distinguished technology entrepreneurs, CEOs, professional sports figures, and institutional investment arms of large family offices such as Duchossois Capital Management and Carlson Private Capital. We are grateful that each of them are now part of the Pattern team and invested in our long-term success."

"By combining a winning culture, market-leading growth, innovative technology and healthy profitability, Melanie and Dave were able to reach a level of market leadership that is incredibly rare without raising outside capital," said Cameron Tanner, managing director at Ainge Advisory. "This investment will help Pattern continue scaling their platform to serve the world's leading consumer brands. As they do so, we expect Pattern to become the category leader and achieve their near-term goal of $1B in annual revenue," added Ainge Advisory's managing partner, Tanner Ainge.

"We've been in international markets for years and have made multiple investments in the ecommerce space," said Dan Gay, recently appointed Pattern board member and current managing partner at KSV Global. "But we have yet to see an organization so well positioned to rapidly accelerate growth across its category like Pattern."

About Pattern

Pattern is the industry's premier partner for global ecommerce. With more than 400 employees across 18 global locations, Pattern uses its proprietary technology and data-driven insights to help brands attain profitable ecommerce growth on both their own websites as well as on global marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Google, Tmall, JD, and MercadoLibre. Pattern provides full-service global distribution and logistics for marketplaces and D2C fulfillment. Pattern is currently ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and is one of the largest ecommerce sellers globally.

SOURCE Pattern