Pattern Energy Group Inc. Notice to Note Holders

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This notice (this "Notice") is hereby given by Pattern Energy Group Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), pursuant to the Indenture, dated July 25, 2017, as amended by the first supplemental indenture, dated as of March 16, 2020, and the second supplemental indenture (the "Second Supplemental Indenture"), dated as of April 10, 2020 (collectively, the "Indenture"), among the Company, Pattern US Finance Company LLC as Subsidiary Guarantor, Pattern Energy Operations LP ("Pattern Ops") and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as Trustee (the "Trustee"), relating to the Company's 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes") (CUSIP Nos. 70338PAC4 (144A) and U70442AA3 (Reg S)). Capitalized terms used in this Notice, unless otherwise defined herein, have the meanings given to such terms in the Indenture.

On April 10, 2020, the Company received and accepted consents (the "Consents") from Holders of more than a majority of the then outstanding aggregate principal amount of the Notes to adopt certain amendments to the Indenture, which were effective upon execution of the Second Supplemental Indenture and which became operative on April 14, 2020 when the Company paid the consent fee in respect of the Consents. On April 10, 2020, the Company issued a press release publicly announcing the execution of the Second Supplemental Indenture. Copies of the Second Supplemental Indenture and the press release were filed as Exhibits 4.1 and 99.1, respectively, to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the Second Supplemental Indenture, the Company intends to satisfy its obligations under Section 4.03 of the Indenture by furnishing reports to Holders of the Notes through a virtual data site. To receive access, holders of the Notes, prospective investors and securities analysts should contact Wendy Chan at (415) 277-3457 or [email protected].

Copies of this Notice may be obtained from the Trustee at the following address:

Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas

60 Wall Street, 24th Floor

Mail Stop NYC60-2405

New York, NY 10005

Attention: Corporate Team, Pattern Energy Group

The above-referenced CUSIP numbers are included solely for the convenience of the Holders of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness of such numbers either as printed on the Notes or as indicated in this Notice.

Contact

Matt Dallas

Media Relations

Pattern Energy

917-363-1333

[email protected]

SOURCE Pattern Energy Group Inc.

