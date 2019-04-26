Pattern Energy to Host 2019 First Quarter Results Conference Call
Apr 26, 2019, 14:46 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Nasdaq & TSX: PEGI) ("Pattern Energy" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2019 financial results by press release on Friday, May 10, 2019, prior to market open. The Company will subsequently hold a conference call that same day, Friday, May 10, at 10:30 am Eastern Time hosted by Mr. Michael Garland, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Esben Pedersen, Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.
|
Conference Call Details
|
DATE:
|
Friday, May 10, 2019
|
TIME:
|
10:30 am ET
|
DIAL-IN NUMBER:
|
(888) 231-8191 or (647) 427-7450
|
TAPED REPLAY:
|
(855) 859-2056 or (416) 849-0833
|
REFERENCE NUMBER:
|
4078346
A link to the live audio webcast of the conference call with a presentation that accompanies the call will also be available on the events page of the investors section of Pattern Energy's website at www.patternenergy.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast. An archived webcast will be available for one year.
About Pattern Energy
Pattern Energy Group Inc. (Pattern Energy) is an independent power company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and Toronto Stock Exchange. Pattern Energy has a portfolio of 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity of approximately 4 GW in the United States, Canada and Japan that use proven, best-in-class technology. Pattern Energy's wind and solar power facilities generate stable long-term cash flows in attractive markets and provide a solid foundation for the continued growth of the business. For more information, visit www.patternenergy.com.
Contacts:
|
Media Relations
Matt Dallas
917-363-1333
|
Investor Relations
Ross Marshall
416-526-1563
