Patterson Law Firm Wins $32 million Legal Malpractice Case Against the "Largest Law Firm in the World"

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On behalf of RevoLaze, LLC, Kristi Browne and Sarah Dunkley of Patterson Law Firm won a $32,262,488.50 legal malpractice jury verdict against attorney Mark Hogge and Dentons. This is a win for RevoLaze against a firm that claims to be the largest law firm in the world.

The trial took place in Cleveland, Ohio and lasted three weeks. "The verdict did not surprise me," said Kristi Browne, "but it was gratifying. The jury was particularly attentive throughout the trial, asked good questions, and thoroughly deliberated."

RevoLaze, a small Cleveland, Ohio technology company, owns patents that have revolutionized the denim industry. In 2015, Dentons and Mr. Hogge were disqualified from representing RevoLaze in a patent enforcement case in the International Trade Commission. The disqualification occurred after a defendant in that case, The Gap, raised a conflict of interest. "The case is important because it shows that a law firm cannot evade its duty of loyalty by organizing itself as a Swiss verein," said Sarah Dunkley.

Kristi Browne and Sarah Dunkley relocated to Cleveland for a month, and worked with local Cleveland counsel, Tom Anastos. A five-lawyer team from Jones Day represented Dentons and Mr. Hogge.

This is believed to be the largest legal malpractice judgment in Ohio history.

