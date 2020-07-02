Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

HOUSTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) will hold a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.

Participants can access the call by dialing (647) 253-8640 or (844) 494-0002 with the Conference ID 2556839. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

