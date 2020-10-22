Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $112 million, or $0.60 per share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $262 million, or $1.31 per share, for the third quarter of 2019. Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $207 million, compared to $598 million for the third quarter of 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $697 million, or $3.70 per share, compared to a net loss of $340 million, or $1.65 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $903 million, compared to $2.0 billion for the same period in 2019.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our financial results during the third quarter exceeded our expectations across all of our business segments, as drilling and completion activity stabilized during the third quarter. We further strengthened our financial position during the third quarter as our cash position increased by $57 million to $304 million. Based on our customer engagement, we expect activity will continue to improve through at least the first quarter of 2021. Assuming commodity prices remain around current levels, we expect our profitability will be at or near an inflection point in the fourth quarter and move higher in early-2021."

Mr. Hendricks continued, "In contract drilling, our average rig count for the third quarter of 60 rigs slightly exceeded our expectation. For the fourth quarter, we expect that our rig count will average 61 rigs, with a lower proportion of idle but contracted rigs as customers reactivate rigs during the fourth quarter. We expect the rig count at the end of the year to be 63 rigs, of which approximately 10% will be idle but contracted.

"Average rig margin per day during the third quarter was $10,170, which included benefits from lump sum early termination revenue and a credit to operating costs for sales and use taxes. Excluding these items, average rig margin per day would have been $8,990, which exceeded our expectation.

"As of September 30, 2020, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $305 million of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 43 rigs operating under term contracts during the fourth quarter, and an average of 35 rigs operating under term contracts during the four quarters ending September 30, 2021.

"In pressure pumping, activity levels improved as we averaged five active spreads during the third quarter compared to four active spreads in the second quarter. With the higher than expected activity during the third quarter, pressure pumping revenues improved 21% sequentially to $72.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA improved to $6.2 million during the third quarter and exceeded pressure pumping capital expenditures of $1.7 million.

"In directional drilling, revenues were $10.3 million, and operating margin was $0.5 million. Results improved during the quarter, as we were able to increase activity and gain market share in what was essentially a flat rig market during the quarter. The market share increase was a result of the enhanced performance of our new technology, the Mercury™ measurement while drilling system and new Mpact® directional drilling motor sizes, which were introduced in the first quarter of the year."

Mr. Hendricks continued, "Technology and performance will be an increasing differentiator, and we continue to move forward with remote operations capabilities for reduced costs, and automation technologies for improved performance and repeatability. These improvements are enabled by the high-frequency data and metadata originating from the wellsite operations, as well as by digitalizing our processes and workflow. These technology investments are capital-light and operate in a cloud data environment where, for example, in contract drilling and directional drilling, they can be added to our combined high-performance, super-spec rigs and directional systems.

"We are also seeing increased interest in a number of our technology solutions as operators focus on ESG and carbon emission reductions. We believe we have a leadership position in these technologies, including lithium battery hybrid-energy storage and automated energy transfer system, which reduce costs and lower emissions through the use of alternative energy sources.

"As always, we continue to focus on prudent capital stewardship and bolstering our already strong financial position. Our liquidity improved to more than $900 million at September 30, 2020, including an increase of $57 million of cash to $304 million of cash and $600 million of availability under our undrawn revolver. Patterson-UTI is well positioned to emerge from this downturn even stronger."

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share, payable on December 17, 2020 to holders of record as of December 3, 2020.

Financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include pre-tax charges during the first two quarters totaling $461 million, consisting of $423 million of non-cash impairment charges and $38.3 million of restructuring costs. Partially offsetting these charges is a pre-tax gain in the second quarter of $4.2 million included in other operating income from the realization of insurance proceeds. The financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 include pre-tax charges totaling $276 million.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

The Company's quarterly conference call to discuss the operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, is scheduled for today, October 22, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. The dial-in information for participants is (844) 494-0002 (Domestic) and (647) 253-8640 (International). The conference ID for both numbers is 9968598. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Patterson-UTI's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "budgeted," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "potential," "project," "pursue," "should," "strategy," "target," or "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Patterson-UTI's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Patterson-UTI's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse oil and natural gas industry conditions, including the rapid decline in crude oil prices as a result of economic repercussions from the recent COVID-19 pandemic; volatility in customer spending and in oil and natural gas prices, which could adversely affect demand for Patterson-UTI's services and their associated effect on rates, utilization, margins and planned capital expenditures; global economic conditions; excess availability of land drilling rigs and pressure pumping equipment, including as a result of low commodity prices, reactivation, improvement or construction; liabilities from operations; weather; decline in, and ability to realize, backlog; equipment specialization and new technologies, including the ability to develop and obtain satisfactory returns from new technology; shortages, delays in delivery and interruptions of supply of equipment and materials; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; cybersecurity risk; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions and new technology; governmental regulation; perception of sustainability practices; product liability; legal proceedings, including technology disputes, and actions by governmental or other regulatory agencies; political, economic and social instability risk; ability to effectively identify and enter new markets; dependence on our subsidiaries to meet our long-term debt obligations; variable rate indebtedness risk; ability to maintain credit rating and service debt; stock price volatility; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; contingent tax liabilities; and ability to use net operating losses.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in Patterson-UTI's SEC filings. Patterson-UTI's filings may be obtained by contacting Patterson-UTI or the SEC or through Patterson-UTI's website at http://www.patenergy.com or through the SEC's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System (EDGAR) at http://www.sec.gov. Patterson-UTI undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

REVENUES

$ 207,141



$ 598,452



$ 903,448



$ 1,978,388

COSTS AND EXPENSES:































Direct operating costs



141,257





453,214





632,631





1,410,182

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



157,319





400,764





517,201





823,862

Impairment of goodwill



—





17,800





395,060





17,800

Selling, general and administrative



22,355





34,231





76,692





101,680

Credit loss expense



—





—





5,606





3,594

Restructuring expenses



—





—





38,338





—

Other operating expenses (income), net



776





(252)





5,980





83



































Total costs and expenses



321,707





905,757





1,671,508





2,357,201



































OPERATING LOSS



(114,566)





(307,305)





(768,060)





(378,813)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):































Interest income



238





1,693





1,229





4,481

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized



(11,288)





(20,739)





(33,496)





(47,021)

Other



512





119





682





328



































Total other expense



(10,538)





(18,927)





(31,585)





(42,212)



































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(125,104)





(326,232)





(799,645)





(421,025)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT



(12,993)





(64,513)





(102,480)





(81,245)



































NET LOSS

$ (112,111)



$ (261,719)



$ (697,165)



$ (339,780)



































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:































Basic

$ (0.60)



$ (1.31)



$ (3.70)



$ (1.65)

Diluted

$ (0.60)



$ (1.31)



$ (3.70)



$ (1.65)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic



187,280





199,343





188,193





206,191

Diluted



187,280





199,343





188,193





206,191

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ 0.08



$ 0.12



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)











































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020

Contract Drilling:





































Revenues $ 115,054



$ 317,035



$ 553,552



$ 1,037,565



$ 171,134

Direct operating costs $ 59,117



$ 188,934



$ 309,664



$ 609,928



$ 87,127

Margin (1) $ 55,937



$ 128,101



$ 243,888



$ 427,637



$ 84,007

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 2,430



$ —



$ 2,430

Other operating (income) expense, net $ —



$ —



$ (4,155)



$ —



$ (4,155)

Selling, general and administrative $ 876



$ 1,510



$ 3,684



$ 4,616



$ 1,344

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 102,275



$ 296,119



$ 328,843



$ 554,838



$ 115,130

Impairment of goodwill $ —



$ —



$ 395,060



$ —



$ —

Operating loss $ (47,214)



$ (169,528)



$ (481,974)



$ (131,817)



$ (30,742)









































Operating days – United States

5,499





13,054





24,137





43,036





7,450

Operating days – Canada

—





27





47





217





—

Operating days – Total

5,499





13,081





24,184





43,253





7,450









































Average revenue per operating day – United States $ 20.92



$ 24.25



$ 22.89



$ 24.02



$ 22.96

Average direct operating costs per operating day – United States $ 10.62



$ 14.40



$ 12.73



$ 14.07



$ 11.65

Average margin per operating day – United States (1) $ 10.31



$ 9.85



$ 10.16



$ 9.95



$ 11.32

Average rigs operating – United States

60





142





88





158





82









































Average revenue per operating day – Canada $ —



$ 17.67



$ 21.11



$ 18.16



$ —

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Canada $ —



$ 35.07



$ 48.60



$ 20.65



$ —

Average margin per operating day – Canada (1) $ —



$ (17.41)



$ (27.49)



$ (2.49)



$ —

Average rigs operating – Canada

—





—





—





1





—









































Average revenue per operating day – Total $ 20.92



$ 24.24



$ 22.89



$ 23.99



$ 22.97

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Total $ 10.75



$ 14.44



$ 12.80



$ 14.10



$ 11.69

Average margin per operating day – Total (1) $ 10.17



$ 9.79



$ 10.08



$ 9.89



$ 11.28

Average rigs operating – Total

60





142





88





158





82









































Capital expenditures $ 9,502



$ 34,752



$ 101,448



$ 158,141



$ 42,501









































Pressure Pumping:





































Revenues $ 71,973



$ 208,637



$ 256,613



$ 707,246



$ 59,533

Direct operating costs $ 63,721



$ 176,306



$ 234,844



$ 585,191



$ 56,268

Margin (2) $ 8,252



$ 32,331



$ 21,769



$ 122,055



$ 3,265

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 31,331



$ —



$ 31,331

Selling, general and administrative $ 2,004



$ 3,154



$ 6,748



$ 9,734



$ 1,677

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 37,104



$ 72,139



$ 118,586



$ 188,459



$ 38,811

Operating loss $ (30,856)



$ (42,962)



$ (134,896)



$ (76,138)



$ (68,554)









































Fracturing jobs

69





126





193





412





35

Other jobs

180





173





541





629





152

Total jobs

249





299





734





1,041





187









































Average revenue per fracturing job $ 960.70



$ 1,631.71



$ 1,251.37



$ 1,687.39



$ 1,549.71

Average revenue per other job $ 31.58



$ 17.58



$ 27.91



$ 19.14



$ 34.82

Average revenue per total job $ 289.05



$ 697.78



$ 349.61



$ 679.39



$ 318.36

Average costs per total job $ 255.91



$ 589.65



$ 319.95



$ 562.14



$ 300.90

Average margin per total job (2) $ 33.14



$ 108.13



$ 29.66



$ 117.25



$ 17.46









































Margin as a percentage of revenues (2)

11.5 %



15.5 %



8.5 %



17.3 %



5.5 %







































Capital expenditures $ 1,653



$ 19,826



$ 17,880



$ 90,028



$ 1,947



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)











































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020

Directional Drilling:





































Revenues $ 10,271



$ 47,037



$ 56,498



$ 150,214



$ 11,742

Direct operating costs $ 9,754



$ 56,215



$ 54,348



$ 143,919



$ 12,265

Margin (3) $ 517



$ (9,178)



$ 2,150



$ 6,295



$ (523)

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 3,175



$ —



$ 3,175

Selling, general and administrative $ 829



$ 2,805



$ 4,169



$ 7,998



$ 1,010

Depreciation, amortization and impairment $ 9,600



$ 20,518



$ 29,698



$ 41,755



$ 9,677

Operating loss $ (9,912)



$ (32,501)



$ (34,892)



$ (43,458)



$ (14,385)









































Margin as a percentage of revenues (3)

5.0 %



(19.5) %



3.8 %



4.2 %



(4.5) %







































Capital expenditures $ 510



$ 5,559



$ 4,562



$ 11,121



$ 2,044









































Other Operations:





































Revenues $ 9,843



$ 25,743



$ 36,785



$ 83,363



$ 7,971

Direct operating costs $ 8,665



$ 31,759



$ 33,775



$ 71,144



$ 9,086

Margin (4) $ 1,178



$ (6,016)



$ 3,010



$ 12,219



$ (1,115)

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 501



$ —



$ 501

Selling, general and administrative $ 747



$ 5,149



$ 2,969



$ 12,660



$ 763

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment $ 6,852



$ 10,227



$ 35,087



$ 33,472



$ 7,976

Impairment of goodwill $ —



$ 17,800



$ —



$ 17,800



$ —

Operating loss $ (6,421)



$ (39,192)



$ (35,547)



$ (51,713)



$ (10,355)









































Capital expenditures $ 1,704



$ 7,191



$ 9,776



$ 21,194



$ 2,808









































Corporate:





































Selling, general and administrative $ 17,899



$ 21,613



$ 59,122



$ 66,672



$ 19,197

Restructuring expenses $ —



$ —



$ 901



$ —



$ 901

Depreciation $ 1,488



$ 1,761



$ 4,987



$ 5,338



$ 1,491

Credit loss expense $ —



$ —



$ 5,606



$ 3,594



$ 4,551

Other operating expenses (income), net $ 776



$ (252)



$ 10,135



$ 83



$ 8,908









































Capital expenditures $ 73



$ 700



$ 1,377



$ 2,804



$ 373









































Total capital expenditures $ 13,442



$ 68,028



$ 135,043



$ 283,288



$ 49,673







(1) For Contract Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and

impairment, impairment of goodwill, other operating expenses (income), net and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per

operating day is defined as margin divided by operating days. (2) For Pressure Pumping, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization

and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per total job is defined as margin divided by total jobs. Margin

as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (3) For Directional Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues. (4) For Other Operations, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment, impairment of goodwill and selling, general and administrative expenses.





September 30,



December 31,

Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands):

2020



2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

303,741



$

174,185

Current assets

$

532,110



$

631,815

Current liabilities

$

263,397



$

400,602

Working capital

$

268,713



$

231,213

Long-term debt

$

967,366



$

966,540



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



Three Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



June 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019



2020

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):





































Net loss $ (112,111)



$ (261,719)



$ (697,165)



$ (339,780)



$ (150,332)

Income tax benefit

(12,993)





(64,513)





(102,480)





(81,245)





(19,317)

Net interest expense

11,050





19,046





32,267





42,540





10,650

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

157,319





400,764





517,201





823,862





173,085

Impairment of goodwill

—





17,800





395,060





17,800





—









































Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,265



$ 111,378



$ 144,883



$ 463,177



$ 14,086









































Total revenues $ 207,141



$ 598,452



$ 903,448



$ 1,978,388



$ 250,380

Adjusted EBITDA margin

20.9 %



18.6 %



16.0 %



23.4 %



5.6 %







































Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:





































Contract drilling $ 55,061



$ 126,591



$ 241,929



$ 423,021



$ 84,388

Pressure pumping

6,248





29,177





(16,310)





112,321





(29,743)

Directional drilling

(312)





(11,983)





(5,194)





(1,703)





(4,708)

Other operations

431





(11,165)





(460)





(441)





(2,379)

Corporate

(18,163)





(21,242)





(75,082)





(70,021)





(33,472)









































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,265



$ 111,378



$ 144,883



$ 463,177



$ 14,086







(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally

accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income

tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA

because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental

business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing

methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts

can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital

structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP

measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Contract Drilling Margin

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





September 30,





2020

Contract drilling margin

$ 55,937

Less lump sum early termination revenue



(2,631)

Less sales and use taxes credit



(3,883)

Contract drilling margin excluding certain items

$ 49,423











Operating days - Total



5,499











Average margin per operating day excluding certain items - Total (1)

$ 8.99







(1) We present average margin per operating day excluding certain items in order to convey to investors the performance of our contract drilling business

on a basis that, by excluding certain items, is more comparable to our contract drilling margin information reported in previous periods.

SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Related Links

http://www.patenergy.com

