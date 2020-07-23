Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. The Company reported a net loss of $150 million, or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $49.4 million, or $0.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding items discussed below, the net loss for the second quarter would have been $105 million, or $0.56 per share. Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $250 million, compared to $676 million for the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $585 million, or $3.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $78.1 million, or $0.37 per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were $696 million, compared to $1.4 billion for the same period in 2019.

Financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include second quarter, pre-tax charges totaling $55.8 million ($49.4 million after-tax, or $0.26 per share), consisting of $38.3 million of restructuring costs and impairment charges totaling $17.5 million. The impairment charges include a $9.2 million charge in other operating expense to reduce the carrying value on our balance sheet of a deposit for future sand purchases and an $8.3 million impairment charge related to the closing of the Company's Canadian drilling operations. Partially offsetting these charges is a pre-tax gain of $4.2 million ($3.7 million after-tax or $0.02 per share) included in other operating income from the realization of insurance proceeds.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI's Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with our performance during the second quarter in both contract drilling and pressure pumping. With our largest business, contract drilling, we are especially pleased with our results, as we were able to act quickly to reduce costs and increase margins. We greatly appreciate our strong customer base for their support, and we believe we have seen improvements in market share in active contract drilling rigs and in pressure pumping spreads as a result of the strength of our commercial relationships. Additionally, we were able to increase our cash on hand at the end of the quarter by $95 million to $247 million.

We have acted decisively to scale down our business in order to reduce indirect support costs by what we estimate will be approximately $100 million annually. On a quarterly run rate basis, we expect to recognize substantially all of the cost savings in the third quarter."

Mr. Hendricks continued, "In contract drilling, our average rig count for the second quarter was 82 rigs, which was in line with our expectation. Recently, the rate of decline in the industry rig count has slowed, and we believe our rig count has stabilized. We expect that our rig count for the third quarter will average 59 rigs, in line with our current rig count.

"Profitability within our contract drilling segment exceeded our expectations during the second quarter. Average rig revenue per day of $22,970 and average rig margin per day of $11,280 both include the benefit of $8.6 million of lump-sum early-termination revenue during the quarter.

"Given our longer-term outlook for the western Canadian market, we closed our Canadian drilling operations during the second quarter. We are currently marketing those assets for sale.

"As of June 30, 2020, we had term contracts for drilling rigs providing for approximately $335 million of future dayrate drilling revenue. Based on contracts currently in place, we expect an average of 51 rigs operating under term contracts during the third quarter and an average of 38 rigs operating under term contracts during the four quarters ending June 30, 2021.

"In pressure pumping, despite challenging market conditions during the second quarter, both activity and profitability were in line with our expectations. Pressure pumping revenues were $59.5 million and gross margin was $3.3 million during the second quarter.

"Pressure pumping restructuring costs during the second quarter were $31.3 million and included expenses for closing and consolidating facilities, severance, and exiting contracts with vendors that we no longer intend to utilize. We believe these changes are structural to the business and will result in significant cost savings, making our pressure pumping segment leaner and more competitive.

"In directional drilling, revenues were $11.7 million and operating costs were $12.3 million. Directional drilling restructuring costs during the second quarter were $3.2 million, and we expect to reduce annual directional drilling operating expenses by approximately $10 million."

Mr. Hendricks concluded, "While oilfield services activity declined at a record pace, I am pleased with our team's response to align our structure with the changing activity levels, our better than expected margin results, and our continued strong liquidity position. Our liquidity at June 30, 2020 improved to $847 million, including $247 million of cash and $600 million of availability under our undrawn revolver. Patterson-UTI is well positioned to emerge from this downturn even stronger."

The Company declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.02 per share, payable on September 17, 2020, to holders of record as of September 3, 2020.

Financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 also include pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges totaling $406 million that were incurred during the first quarter.

All references to "per share" in this press release are diluted earnings per common share as defined within Accounting Standards Codification Topic 260.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

REVENUES

$ 250,380



$ 675,765



$ 696,307



$ 1,379,936

COSTS AND EXPENSES:































Direct operating costs



164,746





467,643





491,374





956,968

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



173,085





208,688





359,882





423,098

Impairment of goodwill



—





—





395,060





—

Selling, general and administrative



23,991





34,894





54,337





67,449

Credit loss expense



4,551





3,594





5,606





3,594

Restructuring expenses



38,338





—





38,338





—

Other operating expenses (income), net



4,753





9,071





5,204





335



































Total costs and expenses



409,464





723,890





1,349,801





1,451,444



































OPERATING LOSS



(159,084)





(48,125)





(653,494)





(71,508)



































OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):































Interest income



334





1,756





991





2,788

Interest expense, net of amount capitalized



(10,984)





(13,298)





(22,208)





(26,282)

Other



85





92





170





209



































Total other expense



(10,565)





(11,450)





(21,047)





(23,285)



































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(169,649)





(59,575)





(674,541)





(94,793)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT



(19,317)





(10,128)





(89,487)





(16,732)



































NET LOSS

$ (150,332)



$ (49,447)



$ (585,054)



$ (78,061)



































NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE:































Basic

$ (0.81)



$ (0.24)



$ (3.10)



$ (0.37)

Diluted

$ (0.81)



$ (0.24)



$ (3.10)



$ (0.37)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:































Basic



186,633





207,499





188,654





209,671

Diluted



186,633





207,499





188,654





209,671

CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.02



$ 0.04



$ 0.06



$ 0.08



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Contract Drilling:































Revenues

$ 171,134



$ 348,138



$ 438,498



$ 720,530

Direct operating costs

$ 87,127



$ 201,792



$ 250,547



$ 420,994

Margin (1)

$ 84,007



$ 146,346



$ 187,951



$ 299,536

Restructuring expenses

$ 2,430



$ —



$ 2,430



$ —

Other operating expenses (income), net

$ (4,155)



$ —



$ (4,155)



$ —

Selling, general and administrative

$ 1,344



$ 1,450



$ 2,808



$ 3,106

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 115,130



$ 128,402



$ 226,568



$ 258,719

Impairment of goodwill

$ —



$ —



$ 395,060



$ —

Operating income (loss)

$ (30,742)



$ 16,494



$ (434,760)



$ 37,711



































Operating days – United States



7,450





14,323





18,638





29,982

Operating days – Canada



—





62





47





190

Operating days – Total



7,450





14,385





18,685





30,172



































Average revenue per operating day – United States

$ 22.96



$ 24.23



$ 23.47



$ 23.92

Average direct operating costs per operating day –

United States

$ 11.65



$ 14.00



$ 13.36



$ 13.92

Average margin per operating day – United States (1)

$ 11.32



$ 10.23



$ 10.11



$ 9.99

Average rigs operating – United States



82





157





102





166



































Average revenue per operating day – Canada

$ —



$ 17.74



$ 21.11



$ 18.23

Average direct operating costs per operating day –

Canada

$ —



$ 20.55



$ 33.04



$ 18.59

Average margin per operating day – Canada (1)

$ —



$ (2.81)



$ (11.94)



$ (0.37)

Average rigs operating – Canada



—





1





—





1



































Average revenue per operating day – Total

$ 22.97



$ 24.20



$ 23.47



$ 23.88

Average direct operating costs per operating day – Total

$ 11.69



$ 14.03



$ 13.41



$ 13.95

Average margin per operating day – Total (1)

$ 11.28



$ 10.17



$ 10.06



$ 9.93

Average rigs operating – Total



82





158





103





167



































Capital expenditures

$ 42,501



$ 47,664



$ 91,946



$ 123,389



































Pressure Pumping:































Revenues

$ 59,533



$ 251,008



$ 184,640



$ 498,609

Direct operating costs

$ 56,268



$ 206,137



$ 171,123



$ 408,885

Margin (2)

$ 3,265



$ 44,871



$ 13,517



$ 89,724

Restructuring expenses

$ 31,331



$ —



$ 31,331



$ —

Selling, general and administrative

$ 1,677



$ 3,094



$ 4,744



$ 6,580

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 38,811



$ 56,185



$ 81,482



$ 116,320

Operating loss

$ (68,554)



$ (14,408)



$ (104,040)



$ (33,176)



































Fracturing jobs



35





122





124





286

Other jobs



152





193





361





456

Total jobs



187





315





485





742



































Average revenue per fracturing job

$ 1,549.71



$ 2,028.33



$ 1,413.11



$ 1,711.92

Average revenue per other job

$ 34.82



$ 18.40



$ 26.08



$ 19.73

Average revenue per total job

$ 318.36



$ 796.85



$ 380.70



$ 671.98

Average costs per total job

$ 300.90



$ 654.40



$ 352.83



$ 551.06

Average margin per total job (2)

$ 17.46



$ 142.45



$ 27.87



$ 120.92



































Margin as a percentage of revenues (2)



5.5 %



17.9 %



7.3 %



18.0 %

































Capital expenditures

$ 1,947



$ 38,802



$ 16,227



$ 70,202



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

Additional Financial and Operating Data

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)







































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Directional Drilling:































Revenues

$ 11,742



$ 50,218



$ 46,227



$ 103,177

Direct operating costs

$ 12,265



$ 42,102



$ 44,594



$ 87,704

Margin (3)

$ (523)



$ 8,116



$ 1,633



$ 15,473

Restructuring expenses

$ 3,175



$ —



$ 3,175



$ —

Selling, general and administrative

$ 1,010



$ 2,536



$ 3,340



$ 5,193

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

$ 9,677



$ 10,870



$ 20,098



$ 21,237

Operating loss

$ (14,385)



$ (5,290)



$ (24,980)



$ (10,957)



































Margin as a percentage of revenues (3)



(4.5) %



16.2 %



3.5 %



15.0 %

































Capital expenditures

$ 2,044



$ 3,450



$ 4,052



$ 5,562



































Other Operations:































Revenues

$ 7,971



$ 26,401



$ 26,942



$ 57,620

Direct operating costs

$ 9,086



$ 17,612



$ 25,110



$ 39,385

Margin (4)

$ (1,115)



$ 8,789



$ 1,832



$ 18,235

Restructuring expenses

$ 501



$ —



$ 501



$ —

Selling, general and administrative

$ 763



$ 4,649



$ 2,222



$ 7,511

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment

$ 7,976



$ 11,457



$ 28,235



$ 23,245

Operating loss

$ (10,355)



$ (7,317)



$ (29,126)



$ (12,521)



































Capital expenditures

$ 2,808



$ 6,230



$ 8,072



$ 14,003



































Corporate:































Selling, general and administrative

$ 19,197



$ 23,165



$ 41,223



$ 45,059

Restructuring expenses

$ 901



$ —



$ 901



$ —

Depreciation

$ 1,491



$ 1,774



$ 3,499



$ 3,577

Credit loss expense

$ 4,551



$ 3,594



$ 5,606



$ 3,594

Other operating expenses (income), net

$ 8,908



$ 9,071



$ 9,359



$ 335



































Capital expenditures

$ 373



$ 773



$ 1,304



$ 2,104



































Total capital expenditures

$ 49,673



$ 96,919



$ 121,601



$ 215,260





(1) For Contract Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment, impairment of goodwill, other operating expenses (income), net and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per operating day is defined as margin divided by operating days.



(2) For Pressure Pumping, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Average margin per total job is defined as margin divided by total jobs. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues.



(3) For Directional Drilling, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, amortization and impairment and selling, general and administrative expenses. Margin as a percentage of revenues is defined as margin divided by revenues.



(4) For Other Operations, margin is defined as revenues less direct operating costs and excludes restructuring expenses, depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment, and selling, general and administrative expenses.





June 30,



December 31,

Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands):

2020



2019

Cash and cash equivalents

$

246,781



$

174,185

Current assets

$

517,535



$

631,815

Current liabilities

$

272,139



$

400,602

Working capital

$

245,396



$

231,213

Long-term debt

$

967,140



$

966,540



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2019



2020



2019

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA) (1):































Net loss

$ (150,332)



$ (49,447)



$ (585,054)



$ (78,061)

Income tax benefit



(19,317)





(10,128)





(89,487)





(16,732)

Net interest expense



10,650





11,542





21,217





23,494

Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment



173,085





208,688





359,882





423,098

Impairment of goodwill



—





—





395,060





—



































Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,086



$ 160,655



$ 101,618



$ 351,799



































Total revenues

$ 250,380



$ 675,765



$ 696,307



$ 1,379,936

Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.6 %



23.8 %



14.6 %



25.5 %

































Adjusted EBITDA by operating segment:































Contract drilling

$ 84,388



$ 144,896



$ 186,868



$ 296,430

Pressure pumping



(29,743)





41,777





(22,558)





83,144

Directional drilling



(4,708)





5,580





(4,882)





10,280

Other operations



(2,379)





4,140





(891)





10,724

Corporate



(33,472)





(35,738)





(56,919)





(48,779)



































Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,086



$ 160,655



$ 101,618



$ 351,799





(1) Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") is not defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax benefit and depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment expense (including impairment of goodwill). We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it provides to both management and investors additional information with respect to the performance of our fundamental business activities and a comparison of the results of our operations from period to period and against our peers without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We exclude the items listed above from net income (loss) in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss). Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as similarly titled measures of other companies.





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2020



2020

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 14,086



$ 101,618



















Reverse certain items:















Impairment of capacity reservation contract



9,207





9,207

Restructuring expenses



38,338





38,338



















Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain charges (2)

$ 61,631



$ 149,163





(2) We present Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain charges, in order to convey to investors our performance on a basis that, by excluding certain items, is more comparable to our Adjusted EBITDA performance information reported in previous periods. Adjusted EBITDA, excluding certain charges, should not be construed as an alternative to the U.S. GAAP measure of net income (loss).

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Pro Forma Net Loss Per Share (unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020



As Reported



Pro Forma



Total



Per Share



Total



Per Share (1)

































Net loss as reported $ (150,332)



$ (0.81)



$ (150,332)



$ (0.81)

































Reverse certain items:





























Restructuring expenses

















38,338









Income tax benefit

















(4,371)









After tax amount

















33,967



$ 0.18

































Impairment of property and equipment related to Canadian

drilling operations (2)

















8,255









Income tax benefit

















(941)









After tax amount

















7,314



$ 0.04

































Net gain from the realization of insurance proceeds (3)

















(4,172)









Income tax expense

















476









After tax amount

















(3,696)



$ (0.02)

































Impairment of capacity reservation contract (4)

















9,207









Income tax benefit

















(1,050)









After tax amount

















8,157



$ 0.04

































Total, after tax

















45,742



$ 0.25

































Net loss attributed to common shareholders $ (150,332)



$ (0.81)



$ (104,590)



$ (0.56)

































Weighted average number of common shares





























outstanding, excluding non-vested shares





























of restricted stock

186,633













186,633









Add dilutive effect of potential common shares

—













—









Weighted average number of diluted common





























shares outstanding

186,633













186,633









































Effective income tax rate

11.4 %











11.4 %











(1) We present pro forma net loss per share in order to convey to investors our performance on a basis that, by excluding certain items, is more comparable to our earnings per share information reported in previous periods. Pro Forma Net Loss per Share should not be construed as an alternative to U.S. GAAP earnings per share.



(2) Impairment of property and equipment related to Canadian drilling operations for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was included in "Depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(3) Net gain from the realization of insurance proceeds for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was included in "Other operating expenses (income), net" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.



(4) Impairment of capacity reservation contract for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was included in "Other operating expenses (income), net" in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Contract Drilling Per Day Successive Quarters (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





2020



2020













Second



First













Quarter



Quarter



Change

Contract drilling revenues

$ 171,134



$ 267,364



$ (96,230)

Operating days - Total



7,450





11,235





(3,785)

Average rigs operating - Total



82





123





(41)

Average revenue per operating day - Total

$ 22.97



$ 23.80



$ (0.83)

Early termination revenues - Total

$ 8,612



$ 2,087



$ 6,525

Early termination revenues per operating day - Total

$ 1.16



$ 0.19



$ 0.97

Average revenue per operating day excluding early termination

revenues - Total

$ 21.82



$ 23.61



$ (1.79)

Direct operating costs - Total

$ 87,127



$ 163,420



$ (76,293)

Average direct operating costs per operating day - Total

$ 11.69



$ 14.55



$ (2.86)

Average margin per operating day - Total

$ 11.28



$ 9.25



$ 2.03



PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. Directional Drilling Margin (unaudited, in thousands)





2020



2020













Second



First













Quarter



Quarter



Change



























Directional drilling revenues

$ 11,742



$ 34,485



$ (22,743)

Direct operating costs



12,265





32,329





(20,064)

Margin

$ (523)



$ 2,156



$ (2,679)



SOURCE PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC.

