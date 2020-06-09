Patty Arvielo Celebrated with Elite "Women Worth Watching" Award

Arvielo operates New American Funding, a top independent mortgage company with a servicing portfolio of more than 135,000 loans for approximately $33.1 billion. She has built a workforce of about 3,500 employees and 202 locations nationwide. Currently, 58% of New American Funding's staff are women.

The company has also taken historic steps to create opportunities for women, including in the C-suite. Arvielo created the "Thrive and Lead" mentorship program, which provides employees and external mortgage professionals with intensive mentoring for a 3-month period.

"I am honored to be selected as one of the winners of this prestigious award," said Patty Arvielo, President of New American Funding. "It's long been my passion to support the growth and empowerment of women and minorities in the mortgage business. As I look to the future, I will continue working to ensure much more diversity among those who are deservedly elevated to positions of leadership."

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. With over 39 years of mortgage industry experience, she leads the company's sales and operations. A first-generation Latina, Patty created the company's Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Latino and African American home buyers. She serves on numerous committees, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee. Patty is a popular keynote speaker for events nationwide and frequently visits Washington, D.C. to lobby for the industry and homeowners. In 2020, Patty was recognized with a Gold Stevie American Business Award for Woman of the Year - Consumer Services. To learn more about Patty, please visit PattyArvielo.com today.

