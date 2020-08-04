Patty Arvielo Honored by HousingWire as 2020 Woman of Influence

The award is reserved for individuals who are making notable contributions to both their businesses and to the industry at large – with a specific focus on the past 12 months. According to HousingWire, the winners' "energy, ideas, achievements, as well as commitment to excellence and progress give us a look at the future of the industry."

This is the fourth time Arvielo has been honored as one of HousingWire's Women of Influence.

"I'm incredibly grateful to be among the amazing women who grace HousingWire's Women of Influence list," Patty Arvielo said. "I wouldn't be where I am without the incredible team at New American Funding, and I'm proud to be their leader. And I'm proud to use my position to create positive change in the housing industry at a time when it is desperately needed."

As President and Co-Founder of New American Funding, Arvielo manages operations and sales for the company's headquarters, approximately 200 nationwide branches, and about 3,600 employees.

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. With over 39 years of mortgage industry experience, she leads the company's sales and operations. A first-generation Latina, Patty created the company's Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Latino and Black home buyers. She serves on numerous committees, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) and the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee (HCFAC). Patty is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events across the nation and frequently visits Washington, D.C. to lobby for the industry and homeowners. Ernst & Young recognized Patty as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County. To learn more about Patty, please visit PattyArvielo.com today.

SOURCE New American Funding