Patty Arvielo Named One of the Most Powerful Latinas

With 39 years of industry experience, Patty leads the company's sales and operations and has built a servicing portfolio of over 152,000 loans for $37.8 billion with 201 locations and over 4,300 employees. A first-generation Hispanic-American, she has created a diverse and inclusive company of 59% women, 45% minorities and 36% Millennials.

"Our company is strong because of its diversity," said Arvielo. "Being successful means not just doing great in business but spreading a wealth of ideas and kindness to truly empower ourselves and the community for the meaningful and measurable change we want to be."

Patty is also a valued member of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), the Housing Counseling Federal Advisory Committee, the Mortgage Bankers Association Affordable Homeownership Advisory Council and National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals.

Patty spearheads many charitable activities throughout the community, including food, toy, and clothing drives. She's a member of the Executive Board of Big Brothers and Sisters of Orange County and was instrumental in the creation of the LatinX Project to symbolize the Hispanic culture in America throughout the national parks.

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. She created the company's Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Hispanic and Black home buyers. She serves on numerous committees and is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events across the nation. Patty frequents Washington, D.C. to lobby for the industry and homeowners. Ernst & Young recognized her as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County. To learn more about Patty, visit PattyArvielo.com today.

