Patty O'Brian of Epson America Honored as One of CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, Inc., a leading provider of innovative business solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Patty O'Brian, director of commercial sales, to its prestigious 2019 Women of the Channel list. The leaders on this annual list are from all areas of the IT channel ecosystem; representing technology suppliers, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations. Each is recognized for her contributions to channel advocacy, channel growth and visionary leadership.

CRN editors choose the list from a multitude of channel leadership applicants and select the final honorees based on their professional accomplishments, demonstrated expertise, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel.

As director of commercial sales at Epson America, Inc., Patty O'Brian is responsible for driving demand for Epson products in the channel, defining the channel sales strategy, aligning sales efforts, and identifying efficiencies within Epson's channel business to accelerate revenue growth. With over 35 years in the industry, O'Brian offers a unique perspective to the channel market through her wealth of sales experience and vast knowledge of Epson products and services. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence are integral to Epson's channel success.

"CRN's 2019 Women of the Channel list honors influential leaders who are accelerating channel growth through mutually-beneficial partnerships, incredible leadership, strategic vision, and unique contributions in their field," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "This accomplished group of leaders is driving channel success and we are proud to honor their achievements."

"CRN plays an important role gauging where the channel market is going and recognizing the many talented people in the industry who are leading trends and developments in the market," said O'Brian. "The growth of Epson America's channel program is a result of our excellent partnerships and our tireless commitment to making sure that our partners have innovative inkjet printers, business tools and the support needed to effectively help resellers grow their own businesses."

The 2019 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

