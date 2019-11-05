Paul Caputo of Caputo & Van Der Walde LLP Earns Membership into ABOTA

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ABOTA is a national association dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. Members of this prestigious, invitation-only group must have tried a minimum of 10 civil jury trials to conclusion. More than 7,600 judges and lawyers (plaintiff and defense) are involved in ABOTA chapters in all 50 states.

"ABOTA is one of the nation's most effective organizations in championing the ethics, professionalism and principles of the legal profession, and I'm honored to be part of this select group," Mr. Caputo said.

The attorney earned his B.A. from Marquette University and his J.D. from Santa Clara University. He represents clients in all types of personal injury disputes in federal and state courts throughout the Bay Area and Northern California. Having tried or handled cases in 38 of California's 58 counties, Mr. Caputo is an experienced trial lawyer, guest speaker, university professor, and published author. He has won a series of accolades and associations, including an AV-rating by Martindale-Hubbell and recognition as both the "California Trial Lawyer of the Year" and "Santa Clara County Trial Lawyer of the Year."

Mr. Caputo merged his personal injury practice in 2014 to form Caputo & Van Der Walde LLP. The firm handles personal injury litigation matters throughout California, representing plaintiffs in a wide range of complex legal disputes.

More information is available on the firm's website at www.vanderwalde.com. Those inquiring about ABOTA can visit https://www.abota.org/

