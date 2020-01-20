Paul Dali joins Holon Solutions as Chairman

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions announced today that technology veteran Paul Dali has joined Holon as the company's chairman.

"Healthcare is at an inflection point and new creative solutions and approaches are needed now. Our team at Holon is honored and excited to have Paul join us as Chairman," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO of Holon Solutions. "Paul's deep expertise and multi-decade track record of successful innovation in technology, strategy, management and business development will help accelerate Holon to achieve its full potential."

Dali has over 50 years of successful technology related experience, including roles as General Manager of Apple Computers and CEO of Regis McKenna, Inc. He also served as a strategic advisor to IBM Watson. His extensive background in developing management teams, evaluating operational efficiency, marketing channels, global market positioning, strategic collaborations and leveraging companies' core competencies makes Dali an ideal Chairman for Holon at this stage in their development.

Both his operating and venture capital background have made Mr. Dali an extremely effective director and advisor on the boards and councils on which he has served.

"Holon's revolutionary, cognitive patented hybrid-cloud architecture is exactly what is needed to synchronize the disparate workflows among providers, payers and key stakeholders in healthcare to improve health in communities everywhere. I am looking forward to contributing to Holon and their customers to make a lasting impact and it starts right now," said Paul Dali, Holon Chairman

About Holon Solutions

Holon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that liberates the data to liberate the care, putting the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our reimagined interoperability platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights directly to the point of care. Holon's agnostic platform CollaborNet® surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play. Our team of innovators is focused on removing the administrative burden from clinicians through our patented, sensor-based solutions. We are grateful to be recognized by Healthcare Informatics as the "2018 Innovator of the Year for Value-Based Care" and recognized by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Southeastern Software Association (SSA) as the best Independent Software Vendor in 2019 at the 10th Annual Impact Awards.

For more information about how Holon helps healthcare organizations fulfill the promise of value-based care, visit www.holonsolutions.com.

Media Contact:

Linda Healan

Amendola Communications for Holon

404-725-7117

Lhealan@acmarketingpr.com

SOURCE Holon Solutions

Related Links

https://www.holonsolutions.com

