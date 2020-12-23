Paul E. Griffin III inducted into Forbes Real Estate Council

Griffin was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for induction include a track record of impressive growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. Griffin has produced an excess of 4 billion dollars of value with his real estate development companies. He has been honored as Habitat for Humanity's Builder of the Year (Hammer of Hope) and the Building Industry Association's Builder of the Year and now serves on the board for the UCLA Ziman Center for Real Estate.

"We are honored to welcome Paul into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Paul says, "I am honored to be a part of this community and to have the opportunity to connect with like-minded real estate executives. The Forbes Real Estate Council will help Griffin Living as we develop our innovative senior living communities and lead a movement toward giving seniors the dignified and luxurious lifestyle they deserve."

ABOUT GRIFFIN LIVING

Griffin Living is an award-winning, privately-owned real estate development firm headquartered in Calabasas, CA with experience in developing residential, commercial, retail, and master planning communities. They are currently focused on building a sizable portfolio of senior living communities rooted in the honor and dignity of aging. They prioritize features and amenities that cater to residents' independent, active, and vibrant lifestyles.

For more information about Forbes Real Estate Business Council, visit forbesrealestatecouncil.com .

