Paul E. Zorsky, MD, MS, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

AMARILLO, Texas, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul E. Zorsky, MD, MS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Oncologist for his outstanding achievements in the field of Medicine and acknowledgment of his professional excellence with the Harrington Cancer Center.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

An integral department of Baptist St. Anthony Hospital, Harrington Cancer Center is devoted to caring for the community by providing the most advanced cancer care and treatment in the Texas Panhandle region. The team of medical professionals provides a unique, team approach to provide consultation, evaluation, diagnosis, and comprehensive treatment of a wide range of oncology and hematology concerns.



As a seasoned and trusted oncologist, Dr. Zorsky has garnered more than 30 years of experience working in the Oncology and Hematology fields. He specializes in Hematology, specifically in benign and malignant tumors. He is revered as an expert in machine learning, which is an application of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides systems the ability to automatically learn and improve from experience. This type of study applies to medicine when utilizing X-rays and MRI Scans. To share his breadth of expertise, Dr. Zorsky is willing and available to speak further on machine learning. In addition to serving patients at Harrington Cancer Center, Dr. Zorsky is affiliated with Ardent Health.

A Connecticut native, Dr. Zorsky completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Connecticut, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering. He went on to obtain his Master of Science Degree in Biochemistry and Doctor of Medicine Degree from the same institution. Subsequently, he completed his residency and fellowship in Oncology and Hematology at The George Washington University Medical Center in Washington, D.C. An academic scholar, Dr. Zorsky continues to take extensive online training courses.



Among his academic achievements, he is board-certified from the American Board of Internal Medicine Diplomat in Internal Medicine, American Board of Internal Medicine Diplomat in Hematology, and the American Board of Internal Medicine Diplomat in Oncology. He's also been awarded as a Top Doctor.



Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Zorsky remains an active member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics.



For further information, please visit http://www.harringtoncc.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

