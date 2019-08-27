Paul Gauguin Cruises Debuts Its 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji & The South Pacific Brochure

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises (www.pgcruises.com), operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, debuts its 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji & the South Pacific brochure.

The colorful 82-page brochure is designed with a travel magazine approach, featuring extensive destination content and stunning imagery that celebrate Polynesian culture and provide abundant details about Paul Gauguin Cruises and the 2020 voyages offered.

The brochure can be viewed online and showcases a variety of dream cruises, day-by-day itineraries, island distinctions, maps, and fares. The Gauguin experience, dining venues, private beach retreats, entertainment options, special occasions, activities, special guests, shore excursions, SCUBA diving and watersports options, pre- and post-cruise hotel programs, wedding and vow renewal packages, deck plans, and sailing schedule are also highlighted.

Readers will also find features on Polynesian culture, advice on wine pairings by The Gauguin's sommelier, tips from Tahiti experts, details on the new Moana Explorer kids program, a Tahiti crossword puzzle, a South Pacific fish identification chart, and an article by art historian and guest lecturer Caroline Boyle-Turner on artist Paul Gauguin.

The 2020 sailings highlight popular favorites along with an exotic 16-night Fiji to Bali itinerary, and 12- and 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands sailings.

The 16-night Fiji to Bali voyage departs April 11, 2020, from Lautoka, Fiji, and after a sea day visits Espiritu Santo, Vanuatu; At Sea; Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands; At Sea; Samarai Island, Papua New Guinea; Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea; At Sea; Thursday Island, Australia; At Sea (2 days); Dili, Timor-Leste; At Sea; Komodo Island, Indonesia; and Benoa, Bali, Indonesia, with cruises fares from $7,945 per person.

The 12-night and 13-night Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands voyages follow in the wake of explorers, encompassing the exquisite Society Islands, home waters of The Gauguin, and the Cook Islands with its unique culture and exquisite lagoons. Other highlights include sailing across the International Date Line, a rare visit to the Kingdom of Tonga, and the paradisiacal Fijian islands. Ports of call on the voyages are: Papeete, Tahiti; Moorea, Society Islands; Taha'a (Motu Mahana), Society Islands; Bora Bora, Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook islands; Vava'u, Tonga; Savusavu, Vanua Levu, Fiji; Suva, Viti Levu, Fiji; Beqa Island, Fiji (13-night sailing only); and Lautoka, Viti Levu, Fiji. The 13-night voyage departs March 28, 2020, with cruise fares from $7,895 per person, and the 12-night sailing departs June 6, 2020, with cruise fares from $7,795 per person.

Signature voyages are also highlighted which showcase a host of exquisite islands with white-sand beaches, aqua lagoons, and warm Polynesian culture. Itineraries include: 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands; 7-night Society Islands & Tahiti Iti; 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus; 11-night Cook Islands & Society Islands; and 14-night Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands.

Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of French Polynesia, The Gauguin provides an up-close, authentic experience of the South Seas and offers an elegant yet casual ambiance with luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, gourmet dining and trademark Polynesian hospitality. On French Polynesia sailings, guests also receive complimentary access to Paul Gauguin Cruises' two exclusive retreats. Off the coast of Taha'a lies the islet of Motu Mahana for enjoying a day of watersports, Polynesian activities, a sumptuous barbecue feast, and cocktails from full and floating bars. In Bora Bora, guests can relax on a private, white-sand beach and enjoy refreshments, a game of volleyball, and snorkeling in crystal-clear waters.

Paul Gauguin Cruises provides extraordinary value in all-inclusive luxury cruising with savings of 50% off standard cruise fares on all 2020 voyages, plus included roundtrip airfare from Los Angeles or San Francisco.

For a complimentary copy of the 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji & the South Pacific brochure, please contact a Travel Professional, call 800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the 5+-star cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019*. The line was also recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was also selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards from 2016 to 2019, and has received top honors in BRIDES Magazine's Honeymoon Awards for the past three years.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Bloy

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Director of Public Relations

(425) 440-6255

vbloy@pgcruises.com

*From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2019 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Paul Gauguin Cruises.

SOURCE Paul Gauguin Cruises

Related Links

http://www.pgcruises.com

