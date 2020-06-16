Paul Gauguin Cruises Resumes Tahiti & French Polynesia Voyages Starting In July 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Gauguin Cruises, operator of the highest-rated and longest continually sailing luxury cruise ship in the South Pacific, the m/s Paul Gauguin, is pleased to announce the resumption of its Tahiti and French Polynesia small-ship voyages starting in July 2020 and extensive "COVID-Safe Protocol."

French Polynesia is officially re-opening to international tourism on July 15, 2020. Paul Gauguin Cruises will offer 7-night Tahiti & the Society Islands voyages departing July 11 and July 18, 2020, for the local French Polynesian market. The Tahiti & the Society Islands itinerary highlights the natural wonders and rich culture of the islands, departs and returns to Papeete, Tahiti, and features visits to Huahine and Motu Mahana (the line's private islet off the coast of Taha'a), along with two days in Bora Bora (with daily access to a private beach), and two days in Moorea.

Paul Gauguin Cruises will welcome both local and international guests on its 10-night Society Islands & Tuamotus voyage departing July 29, 2020, from Papeete, Tahiti. In addition to sailing the islands of Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana, and Moorea, this itinerary also features calls at the atolls of Rangiroa and Fakarava in the Tuamotu Archipelago which are known for their stunning lagoons that teem with marine life. In August 2020 and beyond, Paul Gauguin Cruises resumes its previously scheduled 7- to 14-night Tahiti, French Polynesia, and South Pacific sailings.

As always, the safety and security of guests and crew members remains Paul Gauguin Cruises' top priority. The small size of The Gauguin, the medical infrastructure and teams on board, protocols and the professionalism of crew, ensured that there were no cases of COVID-19 contamination.

To prepare for the resumption of activity, Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT are collaborating with the IHU (Institut Hospitalo-Universitaire) Méditerranée Infection of Marseilles, one of the world's leading centers in the field of infectious diseases, as well as with the Battalion of Marine Firemen of Marseilles.

The "COVID-Safe" health protocol has been developed by Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT and is based on health standards that exceed international regulations. This protocol is built on the principle of double protection: 100 percent monitoring of people and goods before boarding, then once on board, strict health protocols are applied.

In addition to strict cleaning procedures advised by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), implementation of social distancing requirements and enhanced employee training, Paul Gauguin Cruises' new measures include:

Pre-Boarding

Prior to boarding, all guests and crew members will have to present a signed doctor's medical form, complete a health questionnaire, and undergo a health check and screening by the ship's medical staff.

All luggage will pass through a disinfecting zone by sanitizing mist or UV lamps.

Surgical and cloth masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer bottles will be provided to guests.

On-board experience

100 percent fresh air in staterooms, through non-recirculating air conditioning systems. Ventilated air will be renewed in the common areas at least five times per hour.

Restaurant layouts have been redesigned and will only offer contactless a la carte dining options.

Public spaces, such as the fitness room and theater will be capped at 50 percent occupancy.

Hourly disinfecting of high-touch points, such as door handles and handrails, with EcoLab peroxide, which eliminates 100 percent of germs, bacteria and against biological contamination.

Crew members are required to wear a mask or protective visor when in contact with guests. Guests will be asked to wear a mask in hallway corridors and will be recommended in public spaces.

The Gauguin is equipped with advanced hospital equipment, including mobile laboratory terminals that enable testing on site for infectious or tropical diseases. Advanced diagnostic equipment such as ultrasound, radiology and blood biological analysis is available, and one doctor and one nurse are present on every sailing.

Shore excursions

Zodiacs will be thoroughly disinfected after each stopover.

Re-boarding after shore excursions will only be permitted after temperature check and disinfection procedures (individuals and personal belongings).

The complete "COVID-Safe Protocol" manifesto that has been developed is available online here.

Designed specifically to sail the pristine lagoons of French Polynesia, The Gauguin provides an up-close, authentic experience of the South Seas and luxurious accommodations, exceptional service, gourmet dining and trademark Polynesian hospitality.

For more information or reservations for Paul Gauguin Cruises, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-848-6172, or visit www.pgcruises.com.

About Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises operates the luxury cruise ship, the 332-guest m/s Paul Gauguin, providing a deluxe cruise experience tailored to the unparalleled wonders of Tahiti, French Polynesia, and the South Pacific. Paul Gauguin Cruises has been recognized by notable publications in travel and lifestyle and was voted "#1 Midsize-Ship Ocean Cruise Line" by readers in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2019. The line was recognized as one of the "Top Small Cruise Lines" in the Condé Nast Traveler 2019 Readers' Choice Awards and is honored on the publication's 2018 "Gold List." Paul Gauguin Cruises was selected as "Best Small-Ship Cruise Line" in Global Traveler's Leisure Lifestyle Awards from 2016 to 2019, and has received top honors in BRIDES Magazine's Honeymoon Awards for the past three years. And recently the line was recognized for the third time for having the "Best French Polynesia Cruises" in the AFAR Travelers' Choice Awards. In September 2019, Paul Gauguin Cruises joined PONANT's family, the world leader of small ship cruising.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Bloy

Paul Gauguin Cruises | Director of Public Relations

(425) 440-6255|[email protected]

Photo Library: https://www.pgcruises.com/press/library/photos

SOURCE Paul Gauguin Cruises

Related Links

http://www.pgcruises.com

