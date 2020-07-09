Paul Lagnese, Esq., Elected President Of The Pennsylvania Association For Justice

PITTSBURGH, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Paul Lagnese Esq., partner with Berger & Lagnese, has been elected the fifty-third president of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice (PAJ). Lagnese officially takes the helm during the annual summer retreat, which will take place on July 17, 2020. He will serve through July of 2021.

Headquartered in Harrisburg, PAJ officers, leaders, members, and staff assist plaintiff attorneys in better representing their clients and successfully advocating for the integrity of a robust civil justice system. The Association has continually resisted measures that in other states have closed courthouse doors to those who rely on courtrooms as the last resort to obtain justice.

The PAJ's mission is to promote a fair and effective justice system – and to support attorneys as they work to ensure that any person who is injured by the misconduct or negligence of others can obtain justice in Pennsylvania's courtrooms, even when taking on the most powerful interests.

"I am humbled and honored to be able to lead the nearly 2000 members of PAJ who go to work every day to help people who have been injured by the carelessness of others," said Lagnese. "Rest assured over the next year, I will be working tirelessly with my fellow officers, PAJ lobbyists, staff and membership to insure that all citizens of Pennsylvania will continue to have an unfettered right to civil justice without restrictions on jury trials, caps on damages and immunity for wrongdoers."

"We're so excited to see Paul's name etched into the list of Pennsylvania's most prominent attorney leaders who have served as President of PAJ," added David Tyler, Executive Director of PAJ. "Paul is known as a fierce and respected trial attorney. His leadership and experience at the helm of our organization will strengthen our ability to fight against corporate attacks on the rights of the people of this Commonwealth."

Lagnese received his undergraduate degree from Lafayette College in 1985, before graduating from Duquesne University School of Law in 1987. Paul has spent his career representing people who have been injured due to the negligence or carelessness of doctors and hospitals.

Paul's legal skills have been recognized by his peers as evidenced by his selection into the Allegheny Academy of Trial Lawyers, his AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale Hubbell and his selection in The Best Lawyers in America for Medical Malpractice in Pittsburgh between 2008 – 2020. Additionally, Paul was included in "The Best Lawyers in America" under Products Liability and Personal Injury from 2014-2020, and from 2011-2020. Mr. Lagnese was selected as a "Super Lawyer," as well as the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" in Pennsylvania by The National Trial Lawyers Association.

In addition to being PAJ's newest President, Paul will soon become a Governor for the American Association for Justice, and is a Past President of the Western Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association.

Contact:

Janie Mackenzie

[email protected] / 215.607.8428

SOURCE Berger & Lagnese

Related Links

https://www.bergerlagnese.com

