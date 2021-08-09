Paul Lizotte, DO is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TERRACE VALLEY CENTER, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Lizotte, DO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Internist for his years of excellent work in the field of Internal Medicine and Radiology.

With over 30 years of experience, he is recognized for his expertise in internal medicine, radiology, geriatric care, and women's health. He is proud to take time with all his patients to listen to concerns and answer any questions.

Paul Lizotte, DO

Beginning his college education in 1989, Dr. Lizotte graduated from the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Ohio. He then completed an internship and a residency in Internal Medicine at the California Presbyterian Medical Center in San Francisco, where he served as Chief Resident in 1992. Dr. Lizotte has conducted research, lectured, and authored many scientific articles, including Care of Victims of Chemical, Biological, or Nuclear Warfare.

Dr. Lizotte is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, one of the largest societies of Internists in the world. He is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Internal Medicine, the American Board of Nuclear Medicine, and the American Board of Radiology.

Dr. Lizotte was awarded the On-Time Doctor Award in 2014 and 2015, the Patient's Choice Award from 2014-2017, and the Compassionate Doctor Recognition from 2015-2017.

Additionally, Dr. Lizotte served the United States as a Major in the US Army Reserves.

He was named Top Physician in Orange County by the Orange County Medical Association, and was appointed to the Radiologic Health Branch of the California Department of Health Services by then-Governor Gray Davis.

