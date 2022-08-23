Paul Manafort tells Chris Cuomo whether he believes Donald Trump will enter the 2024 presidential race

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EXCLUSIVE: In the latest episode of The Chris Cuomo Project, former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shares his view on whether Trump will enter the 2024 presidential race. Manafort's wide-ranging interview with Cuomo also covers FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago, his work in Ukraine, and the Mueller investigation and his subsequent conviction and pardon.

Watch/listen here: https://youtu.be/JKr7J3TblGc

