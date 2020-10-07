Paul McCartney and Alec Baldwin to Honor John Lennon's 80th Birthday on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel

The weekend-long programming will include a new show, featuring Paul McCartney in conversation with Alec Baldwin. The exclusive show will feature McCartney reflecting on his songwriting partner, bandmate, and friend John Lennon. The special will air on Friday, October 9 at 11:00 am ET, 4:00 pm ET and 9:00 pm ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 18) and on the SiriusXM app. The special will also air multiple times on The Beatles Channel throughout the weekend and will be available On Demand via the SiriusXM app after its debut.

Select audio clips below from Paul McCartney and Alec Baldwin's conversation:

Paul McCartney And Alec Baldwin on John Lennon, The Leader

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TS3UXNay_ZY

"The three others of us in the group were massive fans of John because he was that kind of guy. He was, I mean, we always used to get asked, 'who's the leader of the group' and I'd go, 'me' and John would go, 'no me.'"

"I have to admit, we really, that it was sort of John, just his personality was a leader's personality. Luckily it didn't matter. We were, we all had an equal vote and so it always worked out without worrying about that."

Paul McCartney And Alec Baldwin On John Lennon At 80

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rsZrgwHWRV4

"It's lovely to think he would have been 80. And, you know, that's, that's, it's nice to imagine him at 80."

"I think he would, I think he would be, very literate. I think he would be writing, uh, not necessarily just music cause he was starting to get into, uh, he did, he did a couple of little books. Um, and I think, I think he would have matured nicely."

Paul McCartney And Alec Baldwin On The Women In John Lennon's Life

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vck0eYkfisw

"When he met Yoko, she was so different. And the two of them were such a sort of tight little unit that they, she was showing him new things in life and a new kind of life. And John had always had strong women in his life."

"When Yoko came along, uh, she was very influential and he was very happy to be influenced. It caused a bit of problems with us till we sort of realized that he had every right to do what he was doing, because he was in love. And you don't just do what everyone expects if you're in love. And he was a, he was really sort of mad, keen on her."

Paul McCartney And Alec Baldwin On "Kansas City"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNSHNGwyTDI

"I remember, uh, Kansas City, the, the Richard, Little Richard song. And I'd been talking to John weeks before and he said, 'how'd you do that voice? You know, that, that Little Richard voice.' I said, 'I don't know.' I said, 'he's somebody just comes out at the top of my head.' And he said, 'Oh, Hmm.' So here's me. I've, I've, it's not working. And I'm trying to do Kansas City and I'm struggling. I'm at the mic. I can't get, I can't get in the pocket. You know? So when he comes down from the control room, we've been listening, he said, he goes with me, he goes, 'remember, comes out the top of your head.' I go, 'yeah.' And then I do the take that, you know, as The Beatles take. So, you know, we, we, we, we admired each other."

Full schedule below of specialty programming airing to celebrate John Lennon on SiriusXM's The Beatles Channel.

*Broadcast Schedule (all times ET)*

Sean Ono Lennon Guest DJ

Musician, songwriter, producer, and the only child of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Sean Ono Lennon joins host David Fricke in a two-part series, sharing memories of his dad along with his favorite John Lennon songs, both with and without The Beatles.

Part 1 Saturday, October 10 at 1pm

Part 2 Sunday, October 11 at midnight

The Ballad Of John And Yoko: 1969

It's hard to imagine the life of John and Yoko in 1969 — The Beatles, Plastic Ono Band, The Bed-Ins for Peace, War Is Over… it's a story only they can tell. Listen to John and Yoko talk about their lives and thoughts on many topics in their own words from 1969.

Friday, October 9 at 11pm

Sunday, October 11 at 10am

Eight Songs A Week… Times Two

Beatles fans are giving John Lennon a special birthday playlist composed of their 16 favorite songs with John on lead vocals. It's Eight Songs A Week… Times Two!

Friday, October 9 at 1pm

Saturday, October 10 at 10am

Sunday, October 11 at 1pm

Monday, October 12 at 12pm

Imagine Special

Bill Flanagan explores John Lennon's Imagine: "The Ultimate Collection" in a two-part series. Hear the original masters, alternate versions, and interviews with those who were part of the creation of the landmark album.

Imagine – New York Special

Saturday, October 10 at 6pm

Imagine – UK Special

Sunday, October 11 at 3pm

Magical Lennon Maxi Concert

In honor of John's birthday, The Beatles Channel has imagined the greatest John Lennon concert ever! Sixty minutes of Lennon, Beatles and solo hits live.

Saturday, October 10 at 9pm

Fab Fourum

The Beatles Channel's weekly live Fab Fourum talk show, hosted by Dennis Elsas and Bill Flanagan, will be dedicated to John on his birthday and feature special guests, as well as your phone calls, plus the chance to win an Epiphone guitar and the new JOHN LENNON: GIMME SOME TRUTH deluxe edition box set.

Wednesday, October 7 at 9pm

Saturday, October 10 at 7am

Sunday, October 11 at 6pm

Northern Songs

Beatles historian and author Bill Flanagan puts together a themed playlist of hits and rarities by the Fab Four for this weekly audio adventure. This week, it's all about John Lennon's songs with The Beatles in honor of his 80th birthday.

Friday, October 9 at midnight

Saturday, October 10 at 7pm

Sunday, October 11 at 6am

Peter Asher: From Me To You

Musician, host, and friend of The Beatles Peter Asher explores the connection between John Lennon and legendary author Lewis Carroll, plus an Imagine set, Plastic Ono Band, and more.

Thursday, October 8 at 9pm

Saturday, October 10 at 5pm

Sunday, October 11 at 8am

Tuesday, October 13 at 1pm

Dark Horse Radio

In this weekly show dedicated to the music that George Harrison wrote, produced, sang and loved, musician and host Laura Cantrell will explore the special relationship between George and John Lennon.

Thursday, October 8 at 3pm

Saturday, October 10 at 11pm

Sunday, October 11 at 4pm

Tuesday, October 13 at 1am

The Beatles Channel, SiriusXM's channel created in collaboration with and fully authorized by The Beatles' Apple Corps Ltd., celebrates popular music's most legendary and influential band, showcasing all-things-Beatles with regular and special programming spanning the history-making careers of the band and its members: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. The channel explores The Beatles' entire career including their hits and deeper tracks, live recordings, rarities, and solo albums, while also spotlighting musicians who have inspired, and have drawn inspiration from, The Beatles. The Beatles Channel presents a curated mix of music tailored to a wide range of Beatles fans, along with a variety of regular shows and specials.

Paul McCartney and Alec Baldwin photo click here.

