Paul McConnaughey Named Marshall Space Flight Center Deputy Director

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul McConnaughey has been appointed deputy director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, by Marshall Director Jody Singer.

McConnaughey will share responsibility for leading one of NASA's largest field installations, with almost 6,000 civil service and contractor personnel, an annual budget of approximately $2.8 billion, and a broad spectrum of human spaceflight, science and technology development.

"Paul brings a wealth of knowledge to the position," Singer said. "His technical expertise and knowledge of Marshall's operations will be invaluable as we continue to advance space exploration here at Marshall. I am excited to continue this journey with him as deputy director."

Since 2015, McConnaughey has served as associate director, technical, in Marshall's Office of the Center Director, responsible for ensuring the performance of Marshall's programs and technical activities, with respect to cost, schedule and mission success.

He joined Marshall in 1986 as a mathematician in the Systems Dynamics Laboratory. Over his 32-year career at NASA, he has served in a variety of leadership capacities. He completed the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program in 1999 and was appointed to the Senior Executive Service -- the personnel system covering top managerial positions in federal agencies -- in 2000 as director of the Engineering Directorate's Structures, Mechanical and Thermal Department. In 2004, he was named deputy manager of the Spacecraft and Vehicle Systems Department, directing the research, development, design and integration of state-of-the-art spacecraft and vehicle systems and exploration missions. From 2007 to 2011, he was Marshall's chief engineer overseeing Marshall's Technical Excellence initiative.

McConnaughey holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Oregon State University in Corvallis, and a Master of Science degree and doctorate from Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. For his service to NASA, he has received three NASA Exceptional Service Medals, a NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, and a Center Director's Commendation. In 2011, McConnaughey received the Presidential Rank Award for Meritorious Executive.

McConnaughey and his wife, Angie Jackman, reside in Huntsville. He has three daughters.

