Paul McIlree, P.E., Promoted To STV Senior Vice President

Paul has played an integral part in STV's growth in recent years, specifically within the design-build arena," said Chuck Kohler, P.E., S.E., STV's chief operating officer. "His keen business sense and ability to develop relationships and partnerships has brought tremendous value to the firm and the clients we serve."

McIlree joined STV in 2016. Over the past five years, he has helped the firm successfully pursue and execute numerous landmark initiatives procured using the design-build project delivery method. Among them are the $300 million Washington Metropolitan Area Transportation Authority Northern Bus Garage (design-build team led by Clark Construction) and the $1.3 billion Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Westside Purple Line Extension 3 Stations and Tunnel Fit-Out (as part of design-build team led by the Tutor-Perini/O&G joint venture).

McIlree earned his Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Tennessee Technological University. He is a registered Professional Engineer in Florida.

About STV: Founded more than 100 years ago, STV is a leader in providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, and program management and construction management services for transportation systems, infrastructure, buildings, energy, and other facilities. The firm is ranked 32nd in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 8th in its transportation category. For more information, visit the firm's website at www.stvinc.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

