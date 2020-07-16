Paul Pagnato Prepares Harvard Students for Transparency in Leadership

RESTON, Va., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Pagnato, Founder PagnatoKarp and Co-Chairman Cresset, presented Transparency in Leadership to an enthusiastic Harvard class of business professionals. Together with Professor John Paul Rollert, the topic of Leadership focused squarely on failure, perseverance and transparency as a recipe for success.

"To grow exponentially, failure and risk must be acceptable, and experimentation is key to innovation," said Paul Pagnato. "Effective leaders empower others to make important decisions. Inspire. Motivate. Coach. Educate. Provide Personal Transparency. Share your Focus 3 and be all in."

Paul is passionate about education and founded the TrueFiduciary® Institute, a non-profit with a purpose to positively impact one million students. He is a guest speaker in business school courses at Georgetown, Stanford University and Harvard. In addition, he has partnered with Barron's In Education to sponsor programs at University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Penn State, William & Mary, George Mason, University of Georgia, University of Texas and Florida Atlantic University.

"Paul Pagnato had a really good ethos to share with the class, as well as some great career advice on failure," expressed a Harvard student. "Here is someone who has demonstrated a history of putting others above himself. While I believe his radical candor is as intrinsic to him as Biology, an altruistic money manager almost deﬁes conventional wisdom."

Paul Pagnato is a top financial advisor with over 28 years of industry leadership. He is ranked #1 in N. Virginia on Forbes Top Wealth Advisors and #2 in Virginia on Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors lists. He is also author of Transparency Wave: Exponential Changes That Will Transform Our World.

John Paul Rollert is an adjunct professor of behavioral science at University of Chicago Booth School of Business, and since 2005 has taught courses in leadership, ethics, and politics at Harvard. A graduate of Harvard College, Rollert earned his JD from Yale Law School and PhD from the John U. Nef Committee on Social Thought at the University of Chicago.

