Paul Paradis Promoted to Company President and Veronica Katz, from PayPal, to Take Chief Revenue Officer Role

MINNEAPOLIS, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) -- Installment payment platform, Sezzle, is pleased to announce key changes to its leadership team. Effective immediately, Executive Director and Chief Revenue Officer, Paul Paradis, has been promoted to the newly created role of President at Sezzle. In this new role, his responsibilities will expand beyond merchant acquisition to include a broader set of growth initiatives and operational endeavors.

"As a co-founder, Paul Paradis has been an invaluable partner for me since Day One," commented Executive Chairman and CEO Charlie Youakim. "He knows our business better than anyone and his new role will allow the entire organization to benefit from Paul's expansive knowledge and experience in building Sezzle. Paul's move to President leaves big shoes to fill in the CRO role, but Veronica Katz is just the right person to fill them."

Longtime PayPal executive, Veronica Katz, has joined the Company as Chief Revenue Officer. Katz has been at PayPal since 2011, most recently serving as PayPal's Vice President of Global Accounts. She will be spearheading Sezzle's business development efforts, with a particular focus on enterprise-level accounts. Before her role as Vice President of Global Accounts, Katz led PayPal's Large Enterprise Business in North America, running both sales and client services.

"I look forward to assisting Veronica and the revenue team, and supporting and bringing to fruition an array of vertical and horizontal growth initiatives," said Paradis. "This move enables me to focus on our growing expansion efforts in new markets and provide stewardship to some of our core strategic initiatives."

"I am so thrilled to be part of the Sezzle team and help them accelerate their growth," said Veronica Katz, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer. "Sezzle has an impactful product, an amazing mission-driven company culture, and incredibly talented people. There is a lot of synergy with this new role and my previous responsibilities at PayPal – I will definitely be hitting the ground running."

This announcement was approved by the Company's CEO and Executive Chairman, Charlie Youakim, on behalf of the Sezzle Inc. Board.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for more than 1.4 million Active Consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at online stores and select in-store locations. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive, and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over the spending, be more responsible, and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit-building feature, called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 16,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For more information visit sezzle.com .

Sezzle's CDIs are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers of securities which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. As a result of relying on the Regulation S exemption, the CDIs are 'restricted securities' under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. This means that you are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person who is not a QIB for the foreseeable future except in very limited circumstances until after the end of the restricted period, unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. To enforce the above transfer restrictions, all CDIs issued bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. However, you are still able to freely transfer your CDIs on ASX to any person other than a US person who is not a QIB. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

SOURCE Sezzle Inc.

Related Links

http://sezzle.com/

