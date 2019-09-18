Paul Romer, Nobel Prize Recipient for Economic Sciences, joins Worldwide Speakers Group

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Speakers Group (WWSG), one of the fastest-growing and most innovative lecture agencies in the world, announced that its exclusive speaker roster continues to grow significantly with the addition of Mr. Paul Romer, co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics Sciences and one of the most accomplished and respected policy entrepreneurs and economists in the world today. Mr. Romer has spent his unparalleled career at the intersection of economics, innovation, technology, and urbanization, working to understand and accelerate human progress by analyzing the world through an economist's lens.

Representing Mr. Romer complements WWSG's direct access to the world's most significant and influential thought leaders and it's unwavering commitment to excellence in the global lecture industry. "We are absolutely thrilled to be presenting Paul to our customers worldwide. Paul is an exceptional global thought leader providing exclusive economic insight and perspective that will propel businesses to create future opportunities. Aside from the many awards and accolades, Paul has the ability to articulate very complex information in a way that makes sense and is accessible for all audiences. We expect Paul to be in great demand and look forward to being the conduit to those connections," stated Dan Sims, Principal of Worldwide Speakers Group.

Paul previously served as the Chief Economist at the World Bank where he worked to advance the multilateral institution's critical research function. He is the Founding Director of NYU's Marron Institute of Urban Management, which works to help cities plan for their futures and improve the health, safety, and mobility of their citizens, as well as the founder of the Charter Cities initiative, which introduced a framework designed to help traditionally disenfranchised populations share in the benefits of rapid urbanization. Before coming to NYU, Paul taught at Stanford, and while there, started Aplia, an education technology company. In 2002, he received the Recktenwald Prize for work on the economics of ideas and the drivers of economic growth. He is also on the short list of individuals who have been named one of TIME's 25 most Influential Americans.

"I am delighted to be joining Worldwide Speakers Group and their incredible roster of global thought leaders. Having the opportunity to share knowledge and reflections on the issues I am most passionate about with people around the world is a genuine pleasure," stated Mr. Paul Romer, 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics Sciences.

In his compelling presentations Paul will weave together his work as an economist, including the work on technological innovation that earned him his Nobel Prize, to address the most important macro trends and challenges facing globally minded leaders today. Paul's far reaching experience as an influencer of today's biggest issues including growth, trade, immigration, technology regulation and urbanization gives him deep insight into the matters that are on the top of executives' minds. Audiences will receive a compelling and sobering, yet optimistic case for why the best is yet to come and how the trends that have enabled the current challenges can be harnessed to create future opportunities.

