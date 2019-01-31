Paul Ryan To Speak In San Diego Feb. 21 At 2019 NIC Spring Conference­

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Ryan, the 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (2015-2019), will address the 2019 Spring Conference of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) on Feb. 21 in San Diego. At the Opening General Session, scheduled from 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM PT, Ryan will deliver keynote remarks and participate in a "fireside chat" with John J. Kelliher, managing director, Berkeley Resource Group, and former chief counsel of the Committee on Ways and Means of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Ryan is expected to share his views on entitlement and regulatory reform, the continued shift to private management of Medicare and Medicaid, and labor and immigration issues, including their impact on unemployment and wages. As a veteran Capitol Hill leader who has influenced national policy and legislation impacting seniors, Ryan's remarks will be of keen interest to conference attendees comprised of decision makers in seniors housing and skilled nursing, as well as healthcare leaders who are exploring new partnership opportunities in the sector.

"As we embark on a new Congress, there are new players and dynamics that will shift the policy landscape. The seniors housing and care sector will be paying close attention to what Mr. Ryan has to say," said Brian Jurutka, NIC president and CEO. "His timely perspective from the leadership seat on the sector's most important policy, regulatory, and economic issues will be invaluable as attendees develop strategies to succeed in this time of change."

Immediately following the Opening General Session, Kelliher will moderate a discussion featuring Republican and Democratic perspectives on Ryan's comments. The panel will feature Chris Jennings, who served at the White House in health policy under both President Obama and President Clinton, and Jennifer B. Young, who served as Assistant Secretary for Legislation at HHS as well as Senior Counselor to Secretary Mike Leavitt in the George H.W. Bush administration.

The discussion will cover what Americans can expect from a divided Congress and from the Trump Administration, in terms of further action on healthcare payment and delivery reform, and initiatives to address the housing and care needs of seniors.

The 2019 NIC Spring Conference will take place February 20-22, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California.

