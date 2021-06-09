Paul Sinacore Casting LLC Launches Focusing on Diversity, Inclusion as Hollywood Opens Up to Real People

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An expert on real people casting and ethnographic person-centered interviewing, Paul Sinacore brings his background as a visual anthropologist and ethnographer to his unique brand focusing on the critical issues of diversity and inclusion connecting directors to talent in the ever changing commercial entertainment market. With past success in commercials (Apple, Nike, Facebook, Macy's, McDonald's, Budweiser), music videos (Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Madonna, Lil' Nas X) current television (In Ice Cold Blood with Ice-T for Oxygen, Unsolved Mysteries for Netflix) and documentary film shorts (with Academy Award winning directors, Errol Morris and Emmanuel "Chivo" Lubezki), Paul Sinacore Casting is aligned with the racial and diverse reckoning currently happening across the board in Hollywood as the industry continues to hire and foster more inclusive sets and writer's rooms.

With 25 years of experience as a SAG actor, professional drummer with academic degrees and research background in Psychology, Anthropology, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Natural Sciences and Humanities, Paul is on a quest for deeper understanding of the human brain and psyche. Studying social psychology, social cognitive neuroscience, brain geography, and fMRI neuroimaging techniques, Paul has applied his knowledge to casting through exploratory research, locating and contacting specific representative samples of target populations and conducting ethnographic interviews. His mission is working with studios and directors to bring real life and multi-cultural human interest stories about marginalized and disenfranchised people to the world, in a fair way.

Paul is passionate about his views.."Hollywood shapes the world. What we view changes us. Hollywood changes people, changes cultures, changes lives. I'm an outlier as a casting director and academic that understands the importance of connecting to people in order to foster and fully realize the current paradigm shift in the industry and in the nation. When I was drafted as a first round pick into commercial casting, I struggled with the indifference, lack of integrity, transparency and honesty within the business. I realized that there was a void in the industry that I could fill by checking my moral compass and I found a way to do casting fairly and live with myself. I have developed that philosophy into my business model."

A proponent of social change, humanitarian, philanthropist and social scientist concerned with the well-being of others, Paul's academic research was rooted in consumer consumption, sequestered carbon, greenhouse gases, deforestation, ecosystem collapse and biodiversity extinction. An environmental activist, Paul worked with Seeds of Change, an urban farming collaborative converting the Pasadena City College campus to sustainable practices, educating the public through presentations, demonstrations and volunteer programs changing hearts, minds and policy. He was a mentor, advisor and tutor to undergraduate students teaching the STEM subjects of psychology, anthropology, math, statistics and world history, English and ESL to a diverse population of multicultural students.

Paul recently spoke on a UCLA Alumni Scholars panel discussing the unique challenges presented to students as an entrepreneur building a career in the entertainment industry and is looking forward to upcoming speaking engagements: TEDx, GEEX, Hapco International Jazz & Entrepreneurship Camp and the ArtsMidwest Conference. He is currently Co-Producing "Just Checking in L.A!" with Operation Backlot, a four part series of discussions exploring post Covid-19 mental health issues, sponsored by KCAL and UCLA.

