Paula J. Wilson, Ph.D., DNM, Excels in Naturopathy

Known for her professional versatility and drive, Paula J. Wilson, DNM, has always been highly concerned with improving the health and wellness of both humans and animals. As the president and owner of Energy Medicine, LLC, Dr. Wilson maintains responsibility for developing products, handling marketing, and managing the business, which produces medical devices for distance healing and therapy. She is well-versed in the integration of innovative treatment techniques.

In addition to serving at the helm of a successful medical device company, Dr. Wilson is credentialed as a Doctor of Natural Medicine through the Board of Natural Medicine Doctors and Practitioners-North America. She holds a variety of additional professional degrees, including a master's degree in medical radiesthesia, a master's degree in telecommunications, and a Bachelor of Music. Within the realm of life science, Dr. Wilson has received a quantum healing license, a quantum instructor license, and a license in traditional naturopathy. She is recognized as a board-certified natural therapy practitioner by the Vibrational Energy Research and Technology Center.

Reflecting on a career that has spanned many decades, Dr. Wilson credits her upbringing with fostering an innate sense of wellness and focus on progression. Having grown up on a farm, she was provided with ample opportunity to work directly with animals, even at a young age. Beginning her career in physical therapy, Dr. Wilson slowly transitioned into a role that would allow her to integrate complementary medicines when working with animals and people.

Unsurprisingly, some of her most cherished hobbies include spending time outdoors and breeding and training horses. A licensed thoroughbred trainer, Dr. Wilson received a certificate in equine studies through Cornell University. She takes great pride in having previously won a horse race at Parx Casino and Racing. Dr. Wilson was credited as an author of "Therapy, Technology and Uses," which was published in Equestrian Magazine.

Since the inception of her career, Dr. Wilson has been overjoyed by the ways in which dentists and medical doctors have become more aware and accepting of natural alternatives to traditional medicine. She is a founding shareholder and director at ABEC Inc., a biopharmaceutical manufacturing company. Founded in 1974 by her parents, Jack and Jean D. Wilson, Dr. Wilson has been involved since the very beginning. She played a major role in the growth of ABEC into an international, award-winning firm that became the top in its field. Headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, ABEC has locations in Missouri, Ireland, Switzerland, and China. Additionally, Dr. Wilson sponsors The Jack and Jean D Wilson Founders of ABEC INC Endowment for Health Sciences and Nursing at Cedar Crest College in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Looking to the future, Dr. Wilson intends on doing her part to promote communication by authoring books and articles, and promoting education and research by discussing and developing new ideas and products. Integrating technologies and medicine, Dr. Wilson sees limitless possibilities, and she hopes to pursue grants and endowments for developing new and exciting technologies.

Dr. Wilson is the executive producer of "The Painting Racehorse," a documentary by Joe Egender, which premiered at the Sarasota Film Festival in April 2018. Further, she is the executive producer of "Big Land," a full-length expedition documentary to Labrador, Canada by Tight Loops Production.

About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

