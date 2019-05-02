'Pavarotti' Premiere Screening Event Comes to Movie Theaters Nationwide on June 4, With a Special Introduction From Director Ron Howard

DENVER, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events will bring beloved entertainer Luciano Pavarotti's story to movie theaters across the country on June 4 with a screening event designed to bring the life and performances of one of the great operatic voices to the masses. This exclusive screening will give audiences the first chance to experience the new documentary film "Pavarotti." From his earliest beginnings to the very last days of his life, the Ron Howard-directed film follows the renowned singer over the course of his prolific career, revealing previously unknown details about the legendary tenor; and harnessing the incredible sounds and music from the man credited for bringing an "elite art form to the masses." The June 4 event, which is the lead-up to the film's North American theatrical release on June 7, includes a special introduction from Howard, in which he speaks to his unique role as director and personal connection to the project.

Tickets for "Pavarotti Premiere Screening Event" will be available beginning Friday, May 3 at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

This special event will screen in more than 600 movie theaters nationwide on Tuesday, June 4 at 7:00 p.m. local time, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"As a film maker, and more importantly a lover of music, Luciano Pavarotti's story has always interested me, and I am honored to be able to share his life, music and personality with audiences everywhere," said Ron Howard. "He revolutionized opera by bringing it to all people and I am grateful to pay tribute to his legacy."

From the filmmaking team behind the highly-acclaimed documentary "The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years," "Pavarotti" is a riveting film that lifts the curtain on the icon who brought opera to the people. This cinematic event features history-making performances and intimate interviews, including never-before-seen footage and cutting-edge Dolby Atmos technology. "Pavarotti" will give audiences around the world a stunningly intimate portrait of the most beloved entertainers of all time, who brought opera to the people. A CBS Films, Polygram Entertainment, Brian Grazer presentation, "Pavarotti" is an Imagine Entertainment and White Horse Pictures production.

"We are thrilled to partner with CBS Films to give U.S. audiences the exclusive first look at 'Pavarotti,'" said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. "Our large fanbases of classical music and documentary lovers will come together at their local cinema to enjoy this highly anticipated film."

