Pave the Way Foundation Thanks Robin Hood Foundation for Its Generous Support

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave the Way Foundation (PTWF), a New York-based international organization working to initiate gestures of goodwill and eliminate obstacles between religions, gratefully thanks the Robin Hood foundation for its generous grant to feed needy families in New York during the COVID-19 crisis.

PTWF has been recognized for our historic gestures of good will between religions. We identified the availability of a donor, who gave the Bodmer Papyrus, the most valuable Christian manuscript in existence, to the Vatican Library; we coordinated the first loan in history of writings of Maimonides from the Vatican Library to the state of Israel; we identified and posted on-line over 76,000 pages of primary sourced documentation of the life-saving efforts of the Vatican during WWII; and we have worked with respected Islamic Scholars to reveal the religious order of the Prophet Mohammad, wherein he directed his followers to protect Christians and Jews until the end of days.

While our international work is vital, we recognize that, with the threat of COVID-19 and the effects of the lock down, many are struggling simply to survive. PTWF Director Vincent LeVien has worked tirelessly with the group he helped organize starting in March, the Diocese of Brooklyn's COVID-19 Emergency Task Force (ETF), supplying desperately needed protective medical supplies to first responders and medical personnel, food to those in need, and iPads to families unable to afford them so their children can participate in online learning. Responding to the current crisis, with the support of Robin Hood Foundation, PTWF is pivoting from our traditional mission, in order to help to feed the needy through the distribution of healthy food from Served Natural.

Elliot Hershberg, Chairman of Pave the Way Foundation, remarked, "during this time of division in our nation, it's wonderful to see how people have come together for the common good."

About Pave the Way Foundation

PTWF operates in 22 countries around the globe as nonsectarian public foundation whose mission is to identify and work to resolve obstacles between religions. We achieve our goals by establishing foundations of trust through cultural, educational and technological gestures between the faiths. Please visit our website www.ptwf.org.

About Robin Hood

Founded in 1988, Robin Hood finds, fuels, and creates the most impactful and scalable solutions lifting families out of poverty in New York City, with models that can work across the country. Robin Hood invests nearly $120 million annually to provide legal services, housing, meals, workforce development training, education programs, and more to families in poverty in New York City. Learn more at www.robinhood.org.

