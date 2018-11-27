Pavemint's Guerilla Marketing Campaign: Parking is Hiding in Plain Sight

Each of the murals, located throughout the city on busy thoroughfares like Melrose and Fairfax in West Hollywood, Sunset and Highland in Hollywood, Figueroa and MLK in Downtown LA next to Banc of California Stadium, Runyon Canyon in the Hollywood Hills, and Lincoln and Venice in Del Mar, drew crowds of people all taking photos in front of the walls and offering their own opinions of what was hiding in #plainsight .

Cody Walker , the younger brother of the late Paul Walker, hiked to the top of Runyon Canyon to have his photo taken doing "whatever this pose is" and earned over 12,000 likes and 150 comments. Former Vine superstar Brittany Furlan posed in front of one of the walls with the caption "What Is Yo Nayme???" is hiding in #plainsight and garnered over 6,700 likes and 100 comments. Other notables who made their way to the walls included YouTube personality Chester See and director, writer and actor, Milana Vayntrub .

In addition to the stars, some used the murals as an opportunity to offer some uplifting takes on the hashtag. Instagram user @umm_steph and actress @brianaericaposted both posted that "Humanity is hiding in #plainsight." Another user, @marissamarz23 posted "Sometimes the bravest people you will ever know are right there in #plainsight." And yet another inspiring idea was offered by musician @dinarenee when she posted that "Beauty is hiding in #plainsight."

Even businesses jumped on the campaign bandwagon. DoctorInsole , the first over-the-counter, custom-grade orthotic insole, posted that "Pain relief is hiding in plain sight."

Pavemint was thrilled to see such enthusiasm from LA locals and tourists as they traveled throughout the city to discover the walls. With their "Parking Is Hiding in Plain Sight" campaign, the app hopes to encourage people to make use of the numerous private spaces they've made available through their innovative technology so that Angelenos and visitors can find their own "secret" parking spaces and ultimately Arrive Happier.

In a statement about the murals Pavemint's CEO, Randall Jamail, had this to say:

"In a season that often gets obstructed by the commerce of 'getting the best holiday deal,' it is so easy to miss the little gifts that brighten your day, like public art. We hope our temporary splash of color brought a smile to your face on your commute to work, home, your errands trip over the weekend, or your Runyon hike. We feel that there is so much in our community to be thankful for this holiday season that is hiding in plain sight."

A complete list of "Parking is Hiding in Plain Sight" murals can be found here .

About Deladeso:

Richie Velazquez is the mastermind behind the trail of digital death and grime left behind by Deladeso . Richie's work, which ranges from video, design, illustrations, collaborations, merchandise, and large-scale physical art installations, is inspired by "the grime of the city" that defined much of Richie's experience growing up in Riverside, California. Deladeso's most recent installation, "Parking is Hiding in Plain Sight," is viewable at a number of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles, including installations in Hollywood, Downtown Los Angeles, Midtown, Mar Vista, Melrose and soon to be more.

About Pavemint:

Pavemint is a mobile platform that connects people looking for parking with residents and business owners who have spaces to share. Similar to concepts like ridesharing and bikesharing, Pavemint seeks to utilize and unlock existing resources in high-traffic urban areas. By building an on-demand economy, Pavemint creates new streams of income for residents, decreases traffic, lowers CO2 emissions, and eliminates the stresses of parking, helping cities to become cleaner and safer. The iOS app launched in October 2017 with over 4,000 parking spaces in some of the most difficult areas to find parking in LA. Pavemint's new web app launched in 2018, allowing drivers to search for and reserve parking from any device with a mobile browser, including smartphones with Android operating systems, Windows tablets, and desktop and laptop computers.

Pavemint, LLC is headquartered in Hollywood, California and incorporated in Texas.

