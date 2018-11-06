Paving The Runway: UTC Aerospace Systems And Lufthansa Technik Sign Component Service Agreement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX), and Lufthansa Technik AG today announced a life of program component service agreement for the maintenance and support of accessories for the Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine for the A320neo.

Under this agreement, Lufthansa Technik will develop repair capabilities for certain UTC Aerospace Systems' GTF engine accessories. UTC Aerospace Systems will provide GTF engine accessory parts and certain repair services to Lufthansa Technik. By cooperating in repair development and sharing maintenance practices, both companies will be able to offer improved aftermarket services aimed at reduced operating costs.

"We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Lufthansa Technik," said Tim White, President, Electric, and Environmental & Engine Systems, UTC Aerospace Systems. "This is a great opportunity for two companies to leverage each other's knowledge, expertise and technology and work together to develop improved solutions that enhance the overall customer experience."

"We are excited to continue our relationship with UTC Aerospace Systems," said Dr. Johannes Bussmann, Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik. "Our customers will benefit greatly as we combine Lufthansa Technik's maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities with the design knowledge of UTC Aerospace Systems. Just like with the classic engine option, Lufthansa Technik will soon be able to repair A320neo line replaceable units in-house, including the engines."

Lufthansa Technik and UTC Aerospace Systems have enjoyed a long standing, collaborative relationship including On-Site Support (OSS) for better access to inventory and to support repairs. Recently, the organizations entered into a Designated Overhaul Facility (DOF) agreement for the Boeing 787 to provide support for capability buildup.

About UTC Aerospace Systems

UTC Aerospace Systems is one of the world's largest suppliers of technologically advanced aerospace and defense products. UTC Aerospace Systems designs, manufactures and services integrated systems and components for the aerospace and defense industries, supporting a global customer base with significant worldwide manufacturing and customer service facilities. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utcaerospacesystems.com or follow us on Twitter: @utcaerosystems

About United Technologies Corporation

United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high-technology systems and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs. For more information about the company, visit our website at www.utc.com or follow us on Twitter: @UTC

About Lufthansa Technik

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 25,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik's portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products. For more information about Lufthansa Technik, please visit our website www.lufthansa-technik.com or follow us on Twitter: @LHTechnik

SOURCE UTC Aerospace Systems

