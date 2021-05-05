Pavlov Media Acquires the Operations of Clarus Broadband

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, one of the nation's largest private providers of broadband services to multifamily real estate owners, announced today it has acquired the operating assets of Clarus Broadband headquartered in Austin, Texas. Clarus is a broadband provider serving home and business customers in the Austin area.

Mark Scifres, Chairman and CEO of Pavlov Media said, "This latest addition to the Pavlov Media family expands upon our full fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) products and services in Texas which includes design, installation, operation and monetization of both private and municipal fiber-optic infrastructure."

Glenn Meyer, Board Member and President of Pavlov Media's MDU services group, also added, "The addition of the Clarus team will help us continue to build depth in the multiple markets within Texas that we serve as well as leverage our existing municipal fiber networks into the additional communities served by the Clarus team. Dave has built a great team and we are grateful they will be joining Pavlov Media."

David Daugherty, Chairman at Clarus, stated, "Our business was expanding at such a rapid rate that it required us to find a fiber construction partner and an operations platform that could meet the high standards our owners have for designing, installing and maintaining the fiber-optic networks within their developments. Pavlov Media is the perfect organization for us to merge our operations into."

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is headquartered in Champaign, IL and offers broadband, voice and television services. The company operates networks connected to its 100-Gigabit national backbone network in 44 states and Canada. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, built and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information visit pavlovmedia.com

About Clarus Broadband:

Clarus Broadband was founded in 2005 and has its headquarters in Austin, Texas. Clarus has passionately served communities using broadband to foster social and economic growth. For more about Clarus visit clarusbroadband.com

SOURCE Pavlov Media