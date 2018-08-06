Pavlov Media Adds 100 Gigabit Speeds to Backbone Network

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, one of the nation's largest private providers of broadband services to multifamily real estate owners, today announced the launch of 100 Gigabit (100,000 Megabit per second) speeds between Chicago and Indianapolis. The addition of 100 Gigabit performance is the first step in adding this capability to Pavlov Media's national fiber optic backbone.

The upgraded capacity allows Pavlov Media to bring 100 Gigabit speeds to customers served by this portion of the backbone network. This also increases total capacity available for data transport between communities.

"The completion of 100 Gigabit capacity from Chicago to Indianapolis is part of the continuation of our strategy to bring new, exceptional Internet experiences to our customers," said Mark Scifres, CEO of Pavlov Media. "We will expand this capacity from Indianapolis to Atlanta in the next several weeks and then incrementally across the rest of our national backbone network in the coming months."

Pavlov Media's 100 Gigabit speed reduces Internet latency to low single digital millisecond range on the backbone network. Latency is the wait time for content on the Internet to come into a computer. Most Internet service provides latency in the triple digit or at best high double-digit range.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is headquartered in Champaign, IL and offers broadband, voice, and television services. The company owns and operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

